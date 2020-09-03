SIMCom 5G module SIM8202G-M2 accelerates the Smart Internet of Everything

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial use of 5G accelerates the Internet of Everything, brings about updates of cellular IoT technology, which prompts the industry chain to constantly update and improve technologies and products. Recent, SIMCom launched an ultra-small 5G module SIM8202G-M2 [https://www.simcom.com/product/SIM8202GM2.html], which not only makes SIMCom's 5G product line more diversified, but also effectively supports 5G application scenarios.



1. The Reformation of Robotics



SIMCom 5G modules have been used in 5G Cloud intelligent robots which the best carriers to practice the advanced technical features of 5G networks, such as high bandwidth, massive connectivity and Low latency. Through 5G modules, loads of image, video and sensor data captured by the robot can be transmitted to the intelligent brain in the cloud, so as to improve the intelligence level and service capability of the robot. Cloud intelligent robots are gradually becoming an important service force in community, medical care, retail and other scenarios.



2. 4K/8K HD Video



The 5G video server makes distance education possible. The 4K/8K HD video brought by 5G and the virtualized scene combined with VR/AR can visualize abstract learning content, provide students with an immersive learning experience that can't be achieved with traditional textbooks, and enhance students' initiative to acquire knowledge and deepen their impression of knowledge. At the same time, many expensive experimental and training equipment cannot be popularized due to price restrictions. By establishing a virtual laboratory on a multimedia computer, students can immersively operate virtual instruments and improve learning efficiency.



3. 5G backpack enables live broadcast anytime, anywhere



In the past, limited by network connections, the image quality of live broadcast videos was not high, and it took a long time to prepare fiber wiring. SIMCom's 5G module has been used in 5G backpack, which makes HD live streaming possible. It effectively reduces the cost of live streaming, which makes real-time interaction possible.



4. Industrial Gateways



SIMCom 5G module SIM8202G-M2 has been used in 5G Industrial Gateway, which can help users access high-speed internet quickly and realize safe and reliable data transmission. It is suitable for EMS (energy management system), MES (manufacturing execution system) and production process of manufacturing and processing enterprises signal acquisition and data transmission. thereby achieving industrial automation.



5. CPE connects more devices to the network



SIMCom and Coolpad jointly launched a CPE, which effectively solves the last-mile application problem. it turns the carrier network signal into a Wi-Fi signal, so that more devices can be connected to the network. You can surf the Internet on mobile phones, iPads and laptops with the help of CPE, enjoying the ultra-fast Internet experience brought by 5G.



About SIMCom [https://www.simcom.com/]



SIMCom Wireless Solutions Limited is a global leader in the cellular module space and fully committed to provide LPWA, 4G, Smart Modules, C-V2X, 5G modules around the world.



For more information, please visit www.simcom.com [https://www.simcom.com/], LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/663127/admin/], Twitter [https://twitter.com/simcom_m2m]and Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/simcomm2m].



Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248492/Application_SIMCom_5G_module_SIM8202G_M2_terminal.mp4 [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248492/Application_SIMCom_5G_module_SIM8202G_M2_terminal.mp4]



CONTACT: Emily, +86-185-1636-9957



Web site: https://www.simcom.com//



