SmallRig launches industry's first accessory solution for Panasonic LUMIX S5

SHENZHEN,China, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2, Panasonic has released LUMIX S5, a lightweight and compact full-frame mirrorless camera. LUMIX S5 packs five-axis in-body stabilization and supports for 4K 60p video in 10-bit (4:2:0) and 4K 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit, which provides excellent performance for both photo and video shooting. At the same time, SmallRig launches two accessories for LUMIX S5, aiming to support filmmakers with complete and enhanced accessory solution.



Formfitting full cage for LUMIX S5



Designed to provide protection and accessory mounts, the cage features multiple 1/4"-20, ARRI 3/8"-16 threads, a cold shoe and a NATO rail. It secures to the camera via a 1/4"-20 screw on the bottom and a m2.5 screw on the right side to further prevent twisting. The cage also provides built-in flat head screwdriver with Allen wrench and two strap slots on the side.



L Bracket for LUMIX S5



Modular designed with anti-twist flanges, the base plate and side plate leverage Arca-Swiss dovetails that allow the camera to be mounted either vertically or horizontally. Both vertical and horizontal axis of the L plate feature a sensor centering line to align the camera on the tripod head. The side plate can be forwarded to have 180-degree rotation of LCD screen and extended to left if more room is needed for tethering or cable release. It secures to the bottom of the camera with a 1/4 screw and features rubber pad to prevent the camera from scratching. Additionally, the L plate features multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes on the side and bottom for accessory attachment.



About SmallRig



Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248469/SmallRig_Professional_Kit_LUMIX_S5.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248469/SmallRig_Professional_Kit_LUMIX_S5.jpg ]



