IFF Launches Campaign Highlighting PETA's Expenditure

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fur Federation (IFF) has launched a campaign to highlight expenses and overheads at the animal rights activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The IFF is pointing to specific entries in the organisation's accounts which it thinks may be of interest to donors. These include:





-- Total expenses of $56,369,581 outstripping revenue of $56,171,611 for

the year ending 31 July 2018 meaning that PETA incurred a loss even when

accounting for merchandise sales, investment and other revenue.

-- PETA spent $803,055 on "cruelty-free merchandise" but only received

£361,483 in revenue from the merchandise.

-- A wage bill of £12,907,807, up over $1.2 million from the previous

year.

-- Expenditure of $1,355,935 on travel.

-- Expenditure of $19,909,775 on "professional services and consultants"

including lawyers.

The IFF are also pointing to the fact that this expenditure is taking place in the context of declining donor receipts; in the year ending 31 July 2015, grants and contributions totalled $63 million, declining to $53 million in the year ending 31 July 2018.



The IFF are linking this decline in donations to their previous exposure of PETA's activity. Their view is that their previous campaigns are starting to cut through and impact the support PETA receives. The IFF will continue its campaign to highlight PETA's finances and activities in the coming weeks and months.



