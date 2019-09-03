Lertal® Significantly Favors Good Functioning of the Immune System

- NTC expands into pediatric allergology, demonstrating commitment to research and development of new therapeutic solutions



MILAN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, R&D driven pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Italy focused in ophthalmology, announces results from a polycentric study on Lertal(®), a multicomponent nutraceutical, as add-on treatment in children with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (AR).



This study showed how this novel nutraceutical containing seed extracts from Perilla Frutescens, Quercetin and Vitamin D3 significantly favors good functioning of the immune system.



The randomized study was designed in two phases and enrolled 146 children (6-12 years) with AR during acute exacerbations and in the chronic stage for the evaluation of the risk of exacerbations.



In phase I, patients treated with Lertal(®) plus standard therapy achieved a reduction of symptoms severity. In phase II, the risk of AR exacerbation reduced in children taking the nutraceutical ([1],[2]).



"Lertal(®) strengthening activity on the immune system observed in phase I could be explained by the properties of Perilla extract, Quercetin and Vitamin D3," explains the principal investigator Gianluigi Marseglia, Director, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pavia, Italy. "The outcomes of the phase II not only confirm the favorable effects observed in Phase I, but also highlight an even more relevant activity consequent to the prolonged use. It has been observed that the action of the natural components of Lertal(®) on the immune system reduces by 46% the risk of AR exacerbation in children taking Lertal(®) for a 4-12-week period in comparison with children without preventive intervention after the suspension of the standard 4-week antihistamine treatment. This finding is consistent with previous studies conducted in patients with asthma and in children with allergic rhinitis," he adds.



"We are very satisfied with the results of this study. We wanted to provide evidence-based pediatric data for a product dedicated to improving the management of rhinoconjunctivitis in children. First, our focus was the reduction of symptoms, which is closely associated with a good quality of life. As previously demonstrated, nutraceuticals may be associated with conventional therapy to speed up recovery and make it long lasting. This study showed that Lertal(®), as add-on treatment, can limit corticosteroids intake and, consequently, their side effects especially in children," says Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO, NTC. "These results are important for families and especially for children, in the management of seasonal allergies."



([1] )Marseglia et al., A polycentric, randomized, double blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study on Lertal(®), a multicomponent nutraceutical, as add-on treatment in children with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis: Phase I during active treatment. J Biol Reg Homeost Agents 2019. ([2]) Marseglia et al., A polycentric, randomized, parallel-group, study on Lertal(®), a multicomponent nutraceutical, as preventive treatment in children with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis: Phase II: Italian Journal of Pediatrics 2019.



