Top Five BioPharma Adopts LifeSphere MultiVigilance to Automate Drug Safety

Global life sciences leader will deploy ArisGlobal's next-generation safety system, leveraging cognitive automation to streamline case processing.



MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal [https://www.arisglobal.com/], the leading provider of life sciences software that automates drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced that a large, top five global biopharmaceutical company has selected its LifeSphere MultiVigilance safety system as the foundation of its next-generation pharmacovigilance technology environment. In switching from their current legacy safety system to LifeSphere MultiVigilance, the organization will gain an industry-leading single global database leveraging cognitive automation to bring significant efficiency gains to safety case processing [https://www2.arisglobal.com/delivering_on_the_promise_of_automation].



The decision comes after the top five biopharma was experiencing challenges with the ability of its legacy safety system to effectively accommodate increasing adverse event case volumes, already numbering in the hundreds of thousands per year. As the proven leader in pharmacovigilance automation technology, LifeSphere MultiVigilance will help the organization realize time, effort, and cost savings, while aligning teams with a single cloud safety database that provides visibility into case workflows and global submission compliance. The customer will also participate in ArisGlobal's Industry Standard Practices (ISP) initiative, which brings together industry-leading organizations in an effort to standardize business processes.



To handle the large-scale transition, the company will make use of ArisGlobal's Organizational Readiness offering - previously leveraged by another top five biopharma for their own successful LifeSphere MultiVigilance implementation [https://www.arisglobal.com/press-release/arisglobal-lifesphere-multivigilance-goes-live-delivering-next-generation-safety-system/] - which will deliver scalable change management and training to end users to ensure a seamless transition.



"We're honored to have another industry-leading, top five biopharma join our customer family," said Sankesh Abbhi [https://www.linkedin.com/in/sankesh-abbhi-502397b/], President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "It's clear that LifeSphere MultiVigilance is resonating with the needs of global life sciences companies of all sizes, and we look forward to partnering with this organization to further define the future of drug safety technology."



Developed in partnership with the world's best life sciences companies, LifeSphere MultiVigilance is an end-to-end, automated safety system that helps hundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance and keep global teams aligned. Developed on an entirely new, state of the art cloud platform, LifeSphere MultiVigilance incorporates the latest in cognitive automation technology to deliver groundbreaking efficiency gains to drug safety teams.



To learn more about LifeSphere MultiVigilance, visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-multivigilance/ [https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-multivigilance/]



About ArisGlobal



ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere(®), integrates our proprietary Nava(®) cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere(®) is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.



Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Alberto Cantor, Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing, acantor@arisglobal.com , +1 609-337-4852



Web site: https://www.arisglobal.com//



