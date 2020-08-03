Huawei Announces Global Rollout of New Device Gaming Hub - HUAWEI GameCenter

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announced the rollout of its official game service and distribution platform HUAWEI GameCenter in 33 countries and regions worldwide. GameCenter is a platform designed to bring mobile gaming communities together through high-quality content and rewards, Huawei users in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other regions can now enjoy richer gaming experience by downloading and using HUAWEI GameCenter via AppGallery.



A new world of gaming specially created for next-level gaming experience



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222907/GameCenter.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222907/GameCenter.jpg]



GameCenter creates a one-stop game service platform and unique experience for users, providing game players with richer experience through two core services: content service and user welfare. With GameCenter, users can get access to the pre-order games, new games and popular games. Also, users can take advantage of exclusive online game packages and offers when playing the games, through which users can grow their profile, unlock further discounts and enjoy incredible benefits. Top perks include:





-- Be among the first to know about new game releases and try out new games

GameCenter is the platform for the global launch of featured games,

which are exclusive on Huawei's platform. These include Starship

Legion-AMG, BORN AS EPIC, Farm Legend, Survival Road, Ellr Land and

more.Users can also find other new games such as Dynasty Legends: True

Hero Rises from Chaos, Goddess MUA and more.

-- Never miss out on globally popular gamesPopular games consumers can

enjoy on GameCenter include: Idle Heroes, The Origin of Chaos, Brain

Out, AFK Arena, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, Lords Mobile, Asphalt 9:

Legends - Epic Car Action Racing Game, Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of

Zodiac, Perfect world and more.

-- Enjoy exclusive gifts and offers, only on GameCenterUsers will find

several welfare packages exclusive to HUAWEI GameCenter. For example,

when playing Last Day Rules: Survival and Starship Legion-AMG, users can

get exclusive package benefits such as gold coins and time-limited

props, having a more enjoyable game time. In addition, there are

surprise benefits which users can discover as they explore this new

gaming hub.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222908/Gaming.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222908/Gaming.jpg ]



With GameCenter, developers can attract and retain players globally while achieving business success



For developers creating with Huawei, the rollout of GameCenter provides an opportunity to reach wider consumer audience of 700 million+ Huawei users on a global scale. The 1.6 million HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) developers are already creating unique, new experiences that incorporate Huawei's Chipset-Device-Cloud capabilities. These developers are also unlocking the potential to reach more devoted fans through HMS ecosystem that provides all-scenario capabilities, global distribution channels, full-cycle operational management and support. Currently, HUAWEI GameCenter has partnerships with top global game companies, such as Lilith games, IGG, Gameloft, Forshow games etc.



For developers in the gaming sector, the introduction of GameCenter now provides even further benefits including:





-- Free professional evaluation services for developers to acquire local

feedbacks about the games from overseas regions. This is to help

developers localize their apps so the game services will be more

relevant and exciting for players across various markets.

-- For those developers who need to integrate their games with HMS Core,

Huawei will provide technical support to facilitate integration with HMS

Core efficiently as needed.

-- Access to the "Shining-Star" program, which provides $1 billion

incentive fund and offers various services. This includes a full app

development life cycle, funds for development innovation, user growth,

marketing and other aspects for developers.

-- Developers have a favourable share of the revenue when developing with

Huawei. Additionally, we offer developers advertising and promotional

space within GameCenter to reach more consumers.

In future version upgrades, GameCenter will feature an in-app social community. That way, players will be able to use the platform as a way to socialize, make friends and build communities of fans with the same interests.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222907/GameCenter.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222907/GameCenter.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222908/Gaming.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222908/Gaming.jpg]



CONTACT: Zhu Yiwen, zhuyiwen4@huawei.com



Web site: www.huafans.cn/



