Roscongress Foundation: Over 15 Foreign Delegations to Attend the Global Fishery Forum in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The key event in the fishery industry, the III Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo, will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on 10-12 July 2019.



Ministers and heads of sectoral agencies of the leading fishing powers have confirmed they will be participating: Russia will welcome guests from Turkey, the Republic of Guinea, Namibia, South Korea, Iceland, the Faroe Islands (at the level of the Embassy of Iceland and the mission of the Faroe Islands), Japan, Mauritania, and Spain. Delegations from Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Liberia, Abkhazia, and Bulgaria plan to attend the Forum for the first time.



St. Petersburg will also host heads of regional fishery organizations (NPAFC, ICES, NEAFC), the UN FAO, representatives of government agencies, leading transnational and Russian companies in the fishing sector and related industries, eminent scientists and experts.



The Forum is a key discussion platform for developing interstate cooperation among business and academic communities and government authorities, while fostering solutions for use of World Ocean resources.



The key topic of the Forum is "Ocean of Opportunities: Nature, Economy, and People." The discussion will focus on use of World Ocean aquatic resources accounting for environmental issues, the economic and social life.



Experts will discuss sectoral digitalization, exploration and development of the Arctic and the Antarctic, the role of marketing, whether business makes efficient use of national resources, the specifics of the fishing business, risk levelling, creating distribution chains, and unlocking the Russian and global aquaculture potential.



The Seafood Expo will assemble 335 companies from 30 Russian regions and 25 countries, or 34% more than in 2018 with increased numbers of Russian participants (182 companies, 28% increase) and foreign exhibitors (150 companies, 42% increase). Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Morocco, Turkey, China and Spain will present national booths.



The sidelines of GFF 2019 will feature international bilateral talks, business presentations and meetings, and also a tasting programme and master classes on fish filleting and cooking.



In 2018, the Forum brought together [https://fishexpoforum.com/press-centr/podvedeny-itogi-ii-mezhdunarodnogo-rybopromyshlennogo-foruma/] over 3,000 people. This year's event will be held on an even larger scale.



The Forum and Expo will be held on 10-12 July 2019 in St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.



The Organizing Committee welcomes the participation by foreign guests and partners.



The organizer: The Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo).



The operator: The Roscongress Foundation [https://roscongress.org/en/].



The official website: fishexpoforum.com [http://www.fishexpoforum.com/]



