Frontier and Partners Launch SmartRadio Logo Programme

CAMBRIDE, England, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new SmartRadio programme launches today supported by consumer audio brands, retailers and technology providers.



The aim of the programme is to highlight the benefits of SmartRadio devices - products that provide access to radio stations through analogue (FM), digital (DAB+), and over the Internet (Wi-Fi). At the heart of this initiative is a new SmartRadio logo which allows consumers to easily identify these devices. Products need to support all three modes to use the logo.



The scheme is supported by several leading consumer electronic brands, representing leading brands selling to European markets, including Blaupunkt, Dual, Grundig, Hama, JVC Kenwood, Lemega, Lenco, Majority, Medion, Philips, Pure, Roberts Radio, Ruark Audio, Sonoro, TechniSat, Teufel, TT Micro, high end department store John Lewis & Partners, and radio technology provider, Frontier Smart Technologies. More companies are in the process of signing up.



The programme will see participating brands displaying the SmartRadio logo on consumer radio products, packaging and promotional material. Participating brands will also work together to raise consumer awareness on the benefits of SmartRadio products.



The consumer audio market has a range of product categories which can overlap, creating confusion for consumers as to the difference between products marketed as radios, smart speakers, internet radios or media streaming devices. Recent consumer research commissioned by Digital Radio UK concluded that 87% of consumers planning to purchase a radio would be likely to buy a radio that combined FM, DAB and delivered services via the Internet. The most popular term that would encourage a purchase when compared to other options was SmartRadio.



A SmartRadio provides a number of benefits to consumers:





-- Radio stations are always available regardless of whether the radio

station is coming from the Internet, DAB or FM.

-- Thousands of radio stations, local, regional, national, and

international from all around the world can be accessed.

-- Internet connectivity also allows for an enhanced radio experience by

adding content such as Podcasts and on-demand music streaming. The

current Covid-19 crisis has seen podcasts being spontaneously created to

support vulnerable groups self-isolating at home - all accessible via a

SmartRadio

-- Internet connectivity allows the products to receive over the air

software updates to keep them future proof

Frontier SmartRadio platforms are compliant with the SmartRadio logo program and products featuring the logo are expected to be available to consumers later this year.



Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director of Frontier Smart Technologies, says: "The SmartRadio logo program is an important development in the radio ecosystem which aims to educate consumers on the benefits of combining Internet connectivity with DAB+ and FM radio. We are delighted to bring the industry together to establish this important category."



Stefan Kön, Managing Director of TechniSat GmbH: "We are proud to be supporting this initiative as we see a big potential in offering consumers radio products that have additional benefits such as Internet Radio and Podcasts."



Mark Huijsmans, Director of Product Marketing for Roberts Radio: "The SmartRadio logo will help consumers understand the true benefits of the product and is less confusing than the current diverse terminology : digital radio, hybrid radio, internet radio, connected radio, and many more."



Rebecca Atkinson, Junior Buyer at retailer John Lewis & Partners: "Smart TVs changed the traditional TV market and we hope the same can be achieved with SmartRadios. This is a step in the journey to revolutionise radio products."



For more information, please see www.smartradio.info [http://www.smartradio.info/]



About Frontier Smart Technologies



Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50 million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules, from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable options, to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and Hong Kong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.



About Science Group plc



Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) provides independent advisory and advanced product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. Our specialist companies, Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting, Leatherhead Food Research, TSG Consulting and Frontier Smart Technologies, collaborate closely with their clients in key vertical markets to deliver clear returns on technology and R&D investments. With more than 400 staff worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe and North America.



www.sciencegroup.com [http://www.sciencegroup.com/]

info@sciencegroup.com [mailto:info@sciencegroup.com]



