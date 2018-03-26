SGG Depositary Netherlands obtains AIFMD depositary license

The Management Committee of SGG Group is proud to inform you that SGG Depositary Netherlands has successfully obtained its Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) depositary license.



Following the implementation of the AIFMD, funds operating under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), need a depositary to oversee their funds’ activities.



SGG Depositary Netherlands is now one of a select group of independent, non bank, depositaries in the Netherlands.



The granting of this license reflects SGG’s commitment to offer the widest range of services to its clients, but also its inherent ability to adapt to shifting market regulations.



Through the granting of this new license, we are able to complement our alternative investment funds' offering which already comprised of corporate administration, global accounting & consolidation and fund administration & transfer agency services.



Commenting on this success, SGG Netherlands Head of Depository Maryn de Waal mentions, “SGG Depositary Netherlands is seeing traction already in the market place based on the heightened level of professionalism underlining the hunger for quality from our targeted audience.”



Adding on, SGG Netherlands Managing Director Luc Hollman stated, “This is another milestone completed for us. SGG Depositary Netherlands has boosted its capital and comprises of a team of experts that will provide supervision to our clients based on requirements as defined in the AIFMD’.



About SGG



SGG Group is a leading investor services firm providing a comprehensive range of compliance, administration and asset services to alternative investment funds, international companies, HNW families and entrepreneurs.



From our early beginnings in the private clients space, we have evolved and grown, and this has shaped the way we do business. SGG is among the most flexible providers in the sector and our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to find the best solutions for our clients.



We help our clients realise their ambitions as they seek to keep pace with a changing environment. SGG attracts and retains the most experienced experts and invests in the industry’s leading software platforms to deliver the highest quality service to our clients across more than 23 countries.