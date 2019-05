Celgard Files Lawsuit Against Targray International for Patent Infringement of Ceramic Coated Separators Used in Lithium Batteries

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC ("Celgard"), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Targray International of Canada ("Targray"), seller of various battery separators for lithium batteries. Specifically, Celgard is pursuing claims against Targray for selling infringing ceramic coated separators made by Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. ("Senior") in Shenzhen, China.



The complaint alleges that Targray has infringed Celgard's United States Patent No. 6,432,586 issued for an invention entitled "Separator for a High Energy Rechargeable Lithium Battery." The patent in the lawsuit covers ceramic composite layer lithium-ion battery separators first developed by Celgard for high-energy rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing Targray from selling ceramic coated battery separators manufactured by Senior or others that infringe Celgard's patent and it also seeks compensation for damages.



In December 2018, Celgard filed two separate suits against MTI Corporation of California ("MTI"). The first is a patent suit in California under the same U.S. 6,432,586 Patent seeking relief from MTI for selling infringing ceramic coated battery separators manufactured by Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material Co., Ltd. in China. The second is a trademark suit in North Carolina seeking relief from MTI for selling unauthorized and counterfeit ceramic coated battery separators with the Celgard® registered brand name and Celgard® labeling. Both suits are seeking an injunction and compensation for damages.



Celgard will continue to take appropriate steps to prevent the unfair exploitation of its intellectual property in a continuous effort to safeguard its assets and customers.



About Celgard, LLC Celgard specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators in lithium-ion batteries that play a critical role in the performance, life and safety of lithium batteries. Celgard's battery separators are used in lithium batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other specialty applications.



Celgard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP. Visit www.celgard.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452935-1&h=3904735654&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.celgard.com%2F&a=www.celgard.com]



About Polypore International, LP Polypore International, an Asahi Kasei Group company, specializes in highly-engineered microporous membranes used in electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and emergency backup power systems, cars, trucks, buses and forklifts. A global high-technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Polypore International has manufacturing facilities or sales offices in nine countries serving six continents. Visit www.polypore.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452935-1&h=997153402&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.polypore.com%2F&a=www.polypore.com].



