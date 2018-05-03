Research Now SSI Launches the Industry's First Cross-Media Advertising Dashboard for Agile Campaign Measurement and Optimisation



Allows campaign tracking across channels for on-the-fly adjustments



DALLAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, the global leader in digital market research data and services, announces the industry's first advertising measurement dashboard for gathering on-the-fly, configurable insights about campaign effectiveness across all channels - digital, mobile, traditional and emerging. Marketing managers receive campaign effectiveness insights for all media channels while the campaign is live, enabling decisions on spending adjustments to realise maximum impact and ROI.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686317/CrossMedia_Image_5_1_18.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686317/CrossMedia_Image_5_1_18.jpg]



The latest feature of Research Now SSI's ADimension® Ad Effectiveness platform solution, the Cross-Media Dashboard includes reporting on consumer engagement and exposure in channels such as linear TV, addressable TV, Over-the-Top (OTT) content distribution, print, radio, in-app, and Out-of-Home (OOH) ads such as stadium screens. While a campaign is live, the tool will allow for on-the-fly optimisation insights. Advertisers can gauge the performance of specific channels or a combination of channels to determine changes that should be made in spend and overall channel selection.



Unlike traditional media measurement tools, ADimension links impression data to individuals - not simply to models or algorithms - via Research Now SSI's global, opted-in research panel, the largest online panel available. Research Now SSI's rich permission-based panel data source ensures deeply profiled opted-in first-party data for more accurate insights and measurement.



Enabling the dashboard, the ADimension solution encompasses:





-- cross-channel data collection - passive collection of digital ad

exposure plus offline exposure identified via opportunity-to-see (OTS)

survey

-- in-market insights - daily data refreshes and a variety of data filter

options

ADimension measures key brand metrics -- awareness, familiarity, favourability and purchase intent. It supports advertisers, media and advertising agencies, market research agencies and publishers from audience discovery, to creative testing, to ad implementation and optimisation and evaluation.



"Advertisers need reliable, quick data and insights on ad effectiveness to best allocate investment across new and traditional channels," says Bob Fawson, EVP, Product Development, Research Now SSI. "In today's channel-rich, fast-paced environment, they also need to be nimble and approach advertising strategy iteratively. Our newly enhanced Cross-Media Dashboard combined with first-party research data is an unparalleled way for advertisers to realise significant improvements in campaign results and ROI."



About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the global leader in digital market research data for better insights and business decisions. The company provides world-class research data solutions that enable better results for more than 4,000 market research, consulting, media, healthcare, and corporate clients, and is recognised as the quality, scale, and customer satisfaction leader in the market research industry. For more information, please go to www.researchnow.com [http://www.researchnow.com/] and www.surveysampling.com [http://www.surveysampling.com/].



Editors, for more information, contact:



Kate Brunkhorst



Research Now SSI



Kate.brunkhorst@surveysampling.com [mailto:Kate.brunkhorst@surveysampling.com]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621661/RN_SSI_Dual_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621661/RN_SSI_Dual_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686317/CrossMedia_Image_5_1_18.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686317/CrossMedia_Image_5_1_18.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621661/RN_SSI_Dual_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621661/RN_SSI_Dual_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.researchnow.com/



