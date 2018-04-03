Fleet Complete and General Motors Bring Scalable IoT Solutions to Commercial Fleets and Small Businesses With OnStar

TORONTO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



A collaboration to benefit fleets in cost reduction, higher safety and efficiency



Fleet Complete announced today that they will work with General Motors to accelerate the delivery of IoT-enabled services on OnStar-equipped 15 MY and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in the U.S. for small businesses and commercial fleets.



Fleet Complete's world-class CONNVEX platform, combined with OnStar connectivity, can help fleets of any size reduce expenses and downtime, improve driver behavior, and promote operational efficiency. Additional customer-centric benefits will include:





- Ability to leverage existing OnStar hardware integrated into GM Fleet vehicles

- Immediate onboarding with no long-term contract requirement

- Easy activation of Fleet Complete software, without the worry of hardware

compatibility or device installation





"Connectivity is the future, and fleets of all sizes are rapidly embracing innovative, data-driven business solutions that can help them improve safety and reduce operating costs," said Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President, General Motors Fleet. "The combination of OnStar connectivity and our built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot opens the door for people to put very sophisticated software and analytical tools to work quickly and efficiently."



"Working with GM Fleet is a major milestone for us as an organization, and we are very excited at the opportunity to jointly serve fleets well into the future," comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our collaboration attests to the fact that integrated connected vehicles, especially in business, are becoming the new norm. Our IoT solutions are designed to offer fleets of all sizes and vehicle types the advantage of big data analytics. Working together with GM will simplify consumer access to connected vehicle technologies and help more fleet-owning businesses thrive."



For more information, please visit http://www.fleetcomplete.com/en/iot-solutions/fleet-complete-for-general-motors.



About Fleet Complete(R) Fleet Complete(R) is a leading global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 400,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com



About General Motors Co. GM has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.







