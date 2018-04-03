Ascensia Announces Finalists for the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge Who Have the Potential to Revolutionize Type 2 Diabetes Management

BASEL, Switzerland, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Today, Ascensia Diabetes Care has revealed the six entries that will progress to the finalist stage of the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge, a global innovation competition that is seeking digital solutions to support type 2 diabetes management. The six finalists were selected from 116 submissions that were received and were chosen by a panel consisting of external experts and members of the Ascensia Medical, R&D and Commercial teams. The selected companies will now present their solutions at the finalist event in April to determine the winner, which will subsequently be announced at the American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions in June.



"We've received entries from entrepreneurs and start-ups around the world who are at the forefront of healthcare innovation. We have been delighted by the quality and variety of the submissions we have received, which offer digital solutions that could revolutionize a number of aspects of type 2 diabetes management," stated Michael Kloss, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "We are now looking forward to the finalist event and hearing more about these truly innovative ideas."



With type 2 diabetes currently accounting for around 90% of the estimated 425 million people with diabetes globally[1], new innovative ways to manage this condition are urgently required to meet the substantial and growing burden to the individuals and our healthcare systems. Through the challenge, Ascensia is looking to support the companies and entrepreneurs developing the next leap forward in digital solutions that could facilitate better type 2 diabetes management and improve the lives of people with diabetes.



This global challenge attracted a high calibre of submissions from across North America, Asia and Europe, representing some of the latest technology and innovative thinking entering the field of type 2 diabetes management. After much deliberation by the judging panel, the following finalists were selected:





- Foodient by Whisk: An artificial intelligence powered Digital Dietician that

connects people to the world's leading grocery retailers. It is being developed to

help type 2 diabetes patients easily find food they love and is nutritionally

tailored, so that they can make sustainable behaviour change.

https://whisk.com

- GlycoLeap by Holmusk: A digital health program that is a simpler way to lose

weight and lower A1c. It combines expert human coaching with mobile technology to

empower people with type 2 diabetes live a healthier life. GlycoLeap is powered by

a scalable, engaging and effective technology platform for data-driven,

personalised health coaching. https://www.glycoleap.com

- QStream: A team-based mobile game developed at Harvard Medical School that can

prompt meaningful behavior change in people with type 2 diabetes. QStream is

proven to generate significant and sustained improvements in blood glucose control

among patients who use it. https://qstreamhealthcare.com

- My Diabetes Coach by Macadamian: A voice first diabetes management platform that

uses Amazon's Alexa to help those with type 2 diabetes better manage their care.

The data captured through an integrated wearable device, a mobile phone, and

dialogue with the patient provides a personal and empathetic virtual coaching

experience that is enabled through artificial intelligence.

http://www.macadamian.com

- Path Feel by Walk with Path: An active feedback insole that provides vibrational,

or haptic, feedback to the user during walking. This can aid people with diabetic

neuropathy in being able to feel the ground and achieve balance. Path Feel is a

connected digital solution and integrates data from the insole, which can be used

to personalise and enhance care. https://www.walkwithpath.com

- xbird: Medical artificial intelligence software that analyzes micro-movements,

collected by smartphones and wearables worn by people with diabetes, and cross

references them with historical blood glucose data in order to predict and detect

potential hypo- and hyperglycaemic events. The solution creates actionable

insights for both doctors and patients. http://www.xbird.io





The six finalists will all receive a EUR10,000 cash prize to support the further development of their ideas. Following the finalist event, prizes for the winners and runners-up will be awarded from the total prize fund of EUR200,000, with the opportunity to partner with Ascensia Diabetes Care.



For further information on the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge, the judges and judging criteria, please visit: https://ascensiadiabeteschallenge.com.



