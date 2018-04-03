Leading Servicer in Supply Chain Finance Now Offers Fully Comprehensive Solutions Via Fintech Alternative Distribution Financing Ltd. (ADF)

ZUG, Switzerland, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Alternative Distribution Financing Ltd. (ADF) is a specialised funder of Supply Chain Finance solutions for companies managed with a flexible and transparent processing platform. ADF products are aimed at financing companies' working capital - particularly Trade Receivables and Payables - with the objective of improving liquidity, reducing credit risk and ultimately growing sales.



ADF was founded by Global Supply Chain Finance Ltd. (GSCF) with the purpose of adding financing to the programs managed by GSCF. ADF works with a pool of investors, effectively acting as liquidity aggregator and fronting funder of programs. The advantage for companies is that they deal with one entity (ADF) and benefit from funder diversity.



ADF offers Trade Payables Financing and Distribution Financing to companies around the world. Trade Payables Financing are individual facilities granted by ADF to companies that wish to extend the payment terms of purchases from key suppliers without legally engaging the suppliers. Trade Payables Financing can be treated by companies as Accounts Payable in the balance sheet rather than Financial Debt, hence not impacting leverage.



The Distribution Financing programs provided by ADF allow companies to offer extended payment terms to their customers and improve competitiveness, while at the same time collect sales earlier from ADF, which purchases the receivables from the originating company on a true-sale basis. ADF works closely with each company on the structuring of programs to ensure they maximize benefits.



About Global Supply Chain Finance Ltd. (GSCF)



GSCF has been the leading servicing platform in the Supply Chain Finance market for over 26 years, being the platform used by global banks and industry leading companies. GSCF uses advanced technology to provide full automation and transparency over the programs. GSCF is based in Switzerland and currently services programs involving over 1,000 customers in 97 countries.



About Alternative Distribution Financing Ltd. (ADF)



With Head Office in Switzerland, ADF works with multiple institutional investors and banks as liquidity providers and partners up with credit insurance companies for credit coverage when required. ADF is a one-stop-shop where companies can have their working capital financing needs addressed with tailored programs.



