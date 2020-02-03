I4MS Showcases New Technologies and Marketplaces to Facilitate the Digital Transformation of European SMEs

- The European Initiative I4MS organises a webinar for SMEs that cannot attend Mobile World Congress 2020



- The intention is to facilitate the adoption of industry 4.0 enabler technologies to facilitate EU manufacturing SMEs in their digital transformation processes



- To date, under I4MS activities, around 200 companies have successfully started their digital transformation process



BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The I4MS initiative has endorsed many experiments in industry 4.0 in Europe. With a focus on additive manufacturing, high-performance computing simulations, cyber-physical systems, and IoT and intrafactory logistics, these experiments are helping EU industrial SMEs to go digital.



However, these are early adopters and big companies. The majority of companies still have to go through this transformation process to raise their competitiveness and be able to create wealth in a modern context. To this end, I4MS experts are inviting SMEs to attend a webinar in which they will explain how to access these technologies, on 12 February at 12:00 CET at the following link: http://shorturl.at/agotu [http://shorturl.at/agotu].



What if companies need to find particular technological solutions but cannot afford it? Do they need funding, training or any service? This international webinar will bring digital experts and SMEs closer, talking about the digital transformation services that I4MS offers for manufacturing SMEs.



This webinar, organised by Funding Box and Mobile World Capital, will guide SMEs in their digital transformation paths, explaining how digital technologies can improve product quality, process efficiency, and business profitability. We will also discuss how to master the deployment and operationalization of digital tools and marketplaces as well as how to get the best use out of them.



There will also be a similar face-to-face event at Mobile World Congress 2020 for companies attending the event in Barcelona.



About I4MS



I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 768631.



Are you interested? Read more about our project and visit our training catalogue at https://trainings.i4ms.eu/Trainings [https://trainings.i4ms.eu/Trainings].



