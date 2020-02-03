Volg ons op:
LTI Motion Becomes KEBA Industrial Automation Germany GmbH

maandag 3 februari 2020
LINZ, Austria, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of 2018, the LTI Motion Group, a leading supplier of high-tech drive solutions based in Lahnau/Germany, was acquired by the globally active automation specialist KEBA, which has its headquarters in Linz/Austria.

After more than a year of successful collaboration, the company now wants to present its seamless company portfolio as well as highlight the bundling of its know-how and innovative strength by renaming LTI Motion GmbH to KEBA Industrial Automation Germany GmbH.

"Through the merger, KEBA has become a complete solution provider. For our customers, receiving complete automation solutions from just one source is a huge advantage - from operation, control and safety technology through to drive technology - and all of them tailored to their respective industries. In future, we will continue to work together under a single, strong brand," explains KEBA AG's CEO, Gerhard Luftensteiner.

The automation specialist KEBA is represented by its subsidiaries in 14 countries - from the USA to Europe and Asia - and has over 1700 employees in the group. The KEBA Group is active in the areas of industrial automation, banking and logistics automation and energy automation.

Contact:

Katarina Weissengruber Corporate Communications, Corporate Spokesperson KEBA AG, 4041 Linz/Austria, Gewerbepark Urfahr Phone +43-732/7090-25440 E-mail: wgk@keba.com [mailto:wgk@keba.com] www.keba.com [http://www.keba.com/]

Ina Beste Global Marketing Communications KEBA Industrial Automation Germany GmbH, 35633 Lahnau/Germany, Gewerbestrasse 5-9, Tel.: +49-6441-966-319 E-mail: ina.beste@keba.de [mailto:ina.beste@keba.de] www.keba-lti.com [http://www.keba-lti.com/]

http://www.keba.com/ http://www.keba-lti.com/

