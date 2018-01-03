Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

PharmaMar has Requested the Process of Re-Examination for Aplidin® from the EMA

woensdag 3 januari 2018 14:32 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

MADRID, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaMar (MCE: PHM) has announced the initiation of the re-examination process by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Aplidin(R) (plitidepsin) for the indication of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150203/727958-b )

PharmaMar believes that this novel molecule could become part of the therapeutic arsenal available for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Europe.

It is worth noting that the re-examination procedure is handled by the EMA's CHMP and usually lasts around 4 months. It concludes with either the confirmation of the negative opinion or with the issuing of a new positive opinion by the CHMP.

After finalizing this process of re-examination, the European Commission will be in charge of emitting the final verdict on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Aplidin(R) (plitidepsin), which could arrive around June or July, 2018.

Media Relations (+34-6387-96215) and Investor Relations (+34-9144-44500)



Photo:
http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150203/727958-b




PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234