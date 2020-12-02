Lumen Introduces Data Access Accelerator

Businesses can benefit from near real-time data access over virtually any distance



DENVER, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses worldwide are looking to improve how they manage their data to enhance performance of data-intensive applications. To help these businesses access data residing anywhere in the world as if it were local, Lumen Technologies has introduced Data Access Accelerator. This managed service, which runs on the Lumen Platform, allows for unstructured, file-based data to be acquired and processed from different locations. Now businesses can experience improved productivity with near real-time file access regardless of location, spend less time moving files, and devote more time to gaining valuable insight from their data. It is another way Lumen is furthering human progress through technology.



"Business success today means being able to acquire, analyze and act on data anywhere, from the cloud to the distributed network edge," said David Shacochis, vice president of enterprise technology and field CTO for Lumen Technologies. "With Lumen Data Access Accelerator, we give organizations access to their data across secure networks, so files stored thousands of miles away load as if they were stored locally. This solution helps them take advantage of the data-intensive applications of the 4(th) Industrial Revolution and can be used in combination with the Lumen global edge compute platform."



Lumen(®) Data Access Accelerator offers organizations the following benefits:





-- Accelerated time-to-value from data with the ability to make

high-performance connections to geographically dispersed, file-based

data wherever it resides, without copying or moving first.

-- Enhanced user productivity from near real-time access to files and

expanding how those files can be used and where they can be processed

and manipulated.

-- Adaptable infrastructure that can adjust to changing business needs,

minimizing reliance on IT to build new infrastructure for data storage

and transfer.

-- Strengthened data integrity and security from executing on files at the

point of origin, instead of creating duplicate copies.

-- Maximize competitiveness by obtaining value from data faster than those

who struggle with data replication.

-- Simplified data management lifecycle with a solution fully managed and

monitored by Lumen.

"Businesses are struggling to turn unstructured data into business value, because it is often stored in disparate environments and locations, far from the analytics tools, applications and users that need it," said Lynda Stadtmueller, research vice president, network, data center & cloud, Frost & Sullivan. "Lumen's new Data Access Accelerator will streamline and speed the flow of this unstructured data, allowing users and machines to access it as if it were local. As a fully managed service, Lumen Data Access Accelerator simplifies data management, enabling organizations to maximize the value of their data."



About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about Lumen's network, edge cloud, security and communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2997820-1&h=2169048573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.lumen.com%2F&a=news.lumen.com], LinkedIn: /Lumentechnologies, Twitter: @Lumentechco, Facebook: /Lumentechnologies, Instagram: @Lumentechnologies and YouTube: /Lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.



* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.



