Waves Unveils New Audio Testing Labs in Taipei

Waves is announcing new state-of-the-art audio and voice testing labs at their Taipei location, establishing their commitment to support the growing IoT market



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waves [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2598004-1&h=2565882522&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2598004-1%26h%3D3211047895%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmaxx.com%252F%26a%3DWaves&a=Waves], the leading provider of audio technologies for professional audio and consumer electronics, announces new testing labs in Taipei. The facilities include 4 ETSI testing labs and one custom designed anechoic chamber for precision acoustic measurements. The labs are designed for testing voice communication and automatic speech recognition technologies for smart speakers and other mobile devices. Situated in one of the top technology hubs for IoT giants like Dell, Acer, and Qualcomm, the new Waves Taipei labs are tailored to fast-track acoustic testing and solutions. Waves invites press for the official grand opening on October 7(th).



The labs were meticulously designed to PAL Acoustics Technology's specifications. PAL specializes in testing acoustic fields and are considered the standard for testing Microsoft and Amazon compatible products. The crown jewel of the new facilities is the ALI Lab with an anechoic chamber capable of a top-rated Noise Isolation Class (NIC) ranking of 74. Labs CENTRAL, JADE, and SYLVIA, were built for Waves Maxx and Nx testing and R&D, as well as for device certification and verification for voice applications like Teams, Alexa, and Cortana.



"Marking the ten-year anniversary of Waves Consumer Division, our new labs represent a significant milestone for the company and vertical integration of our key services," stated Tomer Elbaz, EVP & GM, Consumer Electronics Division of Waves. "Our new Taipei facilities will ensure Waves provides the most reliable technologies for optimal voice, speech, and audio experience on consumer devices," he added.



Learn more about Waves technologies at http://www.maxx.com and about Waves professional audio division at http://www.waves.com



About Waves Waves is the world-leading developer of audio DSP technologies for professional recordings, broadcasting, and consumer electronics. Recipient of a Technical GRAMMY®, top professionals rely on Waves to create industry leading content. From content creation to consumption, Waves is delivering professional-level audio and voice experience on consumer electronic and smart communication devices.



