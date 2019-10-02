MediSpend Welcomes Dave Cormack to Board of Directors

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Cormack, software industry leader, has been named to the board of directors of MediSpend. Cormack's expertise strengthens the company's complement of industry veterans and top experts who are guiding MediSpend's growth strategies as the leading provider of global compliance solutions for the life sciences industry.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727929/MediSpend_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727929/MediSpend_Logo.jpg]



"With more than 35 years of experience establishing and developing successful software companies, Dave's innovative thinking and diverse background brings valuable perspective to MediSpend," said Craig Hauben, MediSpend chief executive officer.



Cormack, an entrepreneur with an international track record for building successful software organizations, currently serves as chairman at Curve Dental Software and vice-chairman of Scottish Premiership's Aberdeen Football Club. He most recently served as president and chief executive officer at Brightree where he led the start up to a market leader in the post-acute care industry. Prior to Cormack's success with Brightree, he founded and developed two highly successful start-up ventures, Soft Systems Limited, a London-based vendor of business intelligence tools, and MiracleWorkers.com, an Atlanta-based market leader in internet recruiting for the healthcare industry. After the acquisition of Soft Systems by IQ Software, Cormack served as senior vice president of worldwide operations for this NASDAQ-listed business.



"I am pleased to be joining the board of this organization dedicated to strengthening global compliance in the life sciences industry," said Cormack. "I look forward to working with Craig and the senior leadership team to help expand the solutions and accelerate the growth trajectory for MediSpend."



About MediSpend MediSpend is the global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2598284-1&h=539121920&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.medispend.com%2F&a=www.medispend.com].



Media Contact: Kathy Fallon kfallon@medispend.com [mailto:kfallon@medispend.com] 215-952-3223



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727929/MediSpend_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2598284-1&h=586399707&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F727929%2FMediSpend_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F727929%2FMediSpend_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.medispend.com/



