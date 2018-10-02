Habanos S.A. Presents in Bulgaria and as a World First San Cristobal De La Habana Prado

HAVANA, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





Habanos, S.A, through its exclusive distributor for Bulgaria and other regions, Kaliman Caribe Ltd, launches its world preview of the new Prado vitola (ring gauge 50 x 127 mmlength), of the San Cristobal de la Habana brand. A vitola that takes the name from one of Havana's most famous streets "Paseo del Prado" and that is released in the brand's classic 10-unit regular box.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8416151-habanos-presents-cristobal-habana-prado



The presentation of the San Cristobal de la Habana Prado is scheduled for 4th October in Sofia (Bulgaria), at the legendary and impressive Boyana Presidence. Throughout the evening, aficionados of the world's best tobacco will be able to taste this new Habano, as well as enjoy other experiences designed to stimulate their senses: a selection of gourmet products from several Premium brands, an exciting show, with music, dancing, famous artists, etc.



The new vitola owes its name to the emblematic Paseo del Prado, the avenue that best preserves and tells the story of Cuba's rich architectural history.



Prado vitola extends the San Cristobal de la Habana portfolio, whose vitolas are made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga - Totally by Hand with Long Filler" - by expert Cuban cigar rollers with filler and binder leaves from the finest tobacco plantations in Vuelta Abajo*. This Habano is distinguished for the soft to medium flavour of its blend.



The San Cristobal de la Habana brand was sold for the first time in 1999 with a range of four vitolas, whose names correspond to the city's fortresses, built between the 16th and 19th Centuries by the Spaniards to defend the main square from likely attacks: El Morro, La Fuerza, La Punta and El Principe.



The launched product is designed exclusively for Las Casas del Habano and Habanos Specialists stores. This small detail is inscribed on the elegant and shiny band of this fabulous Habano.



La Casa del Habano is an international network of franchised stores that specialise in selling Habanos and where the most discerning smokers can enjoy the universe that surround these renowned cigars. These exclusive Habano boutiques stand out for their outstanding personalized service, advising consumers according to their preferences. On the other hand, the Habanos Specialists stores are retailers that receive this distinction from Habanos, S.A. distributors across the different markets, contributing towards spreading the Habano culture and that of its famous brands.



Kaliman Caribe is the exclusive Habanos distributor for - Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. Ten Casas del Habano and two Cohiba Atmosphere lounges operate in this region.



