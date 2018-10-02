The Globe and Mail and Cision Enter Exclusive Distribution Partnership

TORONTO, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Globe and Mail and Cision are pleased to announce that Cision will be the exclusive electronic worldwide licensee of The Globe and Mail content for news monitoring, press review, business intelligence and research purposes.



Beginning in January 2019, the deal covers real-time multi-source, aggregate searchable databases for clients in the corporate, library and educational sectors.



"We take great pride in offering customers access to our award-winning journalism, and know business users in Canada like to reach The Globe through convenient platforms," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "We're pleased to have Cision as our exclusive partner to ensure The Globe's content is easily available through multi-source searchable databases updated in real-time."



The Globe and Mail has the largest audience and weekly digital readership of any publication in Canada and has invested heavily to protect and license its content, continues Crawley. "Using Cision as our trusted partner to help manage the permission and rights of our content frees The Globe to focus on creating the compelling journalism our readers expect."



The multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal is a significant expansion of the long-term relationship between the two companies. Content covered under the deal includes Report on Business magazine, Style Advisor, a text archive of The Globe and Mail print product from 1977 to present, and historical print pages from 1844 where possible. Digitally it includes a text archive of web content from 2000 to present and Report on Business Top 1000 companies consisting of company snapshots and profiles.



"Cision's recent technological investments have enabled automated content flow, copyright payments, and usage reports for publishers, reinforcing our position as a partner of choice in the content aggregator market," says Nicole Guillot, President of Cision's Canadian organization. "We work with the best and most respected brands both in Canada and globally and are committed to ensuring a relevant audience for The Globe and Mail content."



About The Globe and Mail The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, we reach 6.8 million readers through our print and digital formats, including Report on Business magazine reaching 1.6 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.



About Cision Cision Ltd. is a leading global provider of earned media management software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows modern communicators to target key influencers, distribute strategic content, track and measure meaningful impact through text and images. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud(R), visit http://www.cision.ca [https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cision.ca&data=02%7C01%7Clcrucefix%40globeandmail.com%7Ca43bda803ec44da1cb9d08d6136fb264%7C44376110425e46ab942e26c9518bfd03%7C1%7C0%7C636717767789403521&sdata=hcGOHeXJwFcxeX9inzd2dgkWdwhK%2FsBIxRKcnPVb%2FaE%3D&reserved=0 ] .



