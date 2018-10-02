Concierge Auctions And ONE Sotheby's International Realty To Sell $159 Million Florida Estate Without Reserve

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Neoclassical work of art. Playa Vista Isle is set upon 5± acres on one of the highest points of Florida's "Millionaires Mile" and is one of the most expensive real estate listings in the entire country at $159 million. The unique estate will sell Without Reserve at a live auction on November 15th via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.



Completed in 2018 and ideally located in Hillsboro Beach, which is midway between the metropolitan areas of Miami and Palm Beach, Playa Vista Isle is the only Ocean-to-lntracoastal Waterway estate on the entire Gold Coast to offer both 500± feet of private oceanfront beach as well as two deep-water docks, able to accommodate both a 220± foot and a 150± foot yacht simultaneously on its 500± feet of Intracoastal frontage. An additional 17 space private dockside parking area provides the utmost convenience for guests. These unique features, among many others, firmly establish Playa Vista Isle as the most unique premier property in the entire country. Encompassing more than 58,000sf, the property was painstakingly constructed using the most exquisite hand-selected finishes from around the globe highlighted with 22-karat gold leaf gilding. Playa Vista Isle was awarded the "World's Best Property", "Best Residential Property-Florida", and "Best Architecture Single Residence-Florida" by the International Property Awards.



"The thought and attention to detail that has been put into every inch of Playa Vista Isle amazes me every time I see it," Mayi de la Vega of ONE Sotheby's stated. "The difficulty of replicating this project is one of the many reasons why it's so unique. It's incredibly grand on every scale - an absolute must-see for the world's most discerning buyers."



Sean Murphy of Coastal Construction states, "Our client not only wanted a house with world-class finishes, he wanted a house built to last generations. At every stage of construction, no expense was spared. A house this size with the same spare-no-expense approach, ultra-high-end finishes, and over-the-top unique features like an IMAX theater, could easily have construction costs in excess of $100 million for the building itself. This is exclusive of the rare and highly valuable 5± acres of land spanning Ocean-to-Intracoastal with two newly constructed, concrete deep-water docks."



With 11 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms, Playa Vista Isle's amenities include the world's first private 3D-IMAX(©) in-home theater; a 20-car garage with secure tunnel access; 3,000± bottle wine cellar with individually-controlled temperature and humidity secured by biometric access with adjacent tasting room; 4,500sf heated infinity edge pool; oversize Jacuzzi perched 40± feet above the ocean featuring unobstructed panoramic views of the horizon; 13 water features including six waterfalls; and a putting green. There is an abundantly sized adjacent lot that can accommodate an additional structure, garden area, or recreational facility.



"I built this home with not only world-class finishes, but also to last generations. At every stage of construction, no expense was spared to achieve the finest in design, structure and craftsmanship. Anything that was delivered less than perfect was redone or sent back until each surface matched exactly," stated the seller, Robert Pereira. "The property is a piece of structural art that cannot be replicated, which makes it very difficult to value and lends itself well to the Concierge Auctions platform. I'm committed to allowing the bidders to identify its highest value."



