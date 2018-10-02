Ajinomoto Althea and OmniChem Combine to Form Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Reflecting a Collective Range of Services Offered to the Bio-Pharma

SAN DIEGO and WETTEREN, Belgium, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Althea and OmniChem, global leaders in large and small molecule contract manufacturing services, announced today that they are integrating their businesses and operations as a unified Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and changing their name to Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. The name change reflects the unified company's commitment to providing its large and small molecule clients accessibility to a broader range of service offerings.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg]



"As Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, we are able to provide our customers with a wider range of CDMO offerings across multiple production platforms," said David Enloe, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "We have seen an ongoing shift in the bio-pharma space toward simplifying supply chains and consolidating CDMO networks. In response to that shift, we can now engage in deeper, trusted relationships with our customers fulfilling more of their supply chain demands."



Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services includes small molecule manufacturing, formerly OmniChem's Pharmaceutical Custom Manufacturing division (Wetteren and Balen, Belgium), and large molecule manufacturing and aseptic fill finish services, formally Althea (San Diego, CA, United States). In 2019, Ajinomoto Co.'s oligonucleotide manufacturing entity, GeneDesign (Osaka, Japan), will join Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.



"Unifying these individual Ajinomoto companies furthers our commitment to enhancing our trusted capabilities, quality services and responsiveness to our customers' needs," said Peter Stuyck, Sr. VP and Head of Operations, Europe for Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "Together, as a fully integrated and global CDMO, we can more successfully contribute to the health of patients worldwide."



The new name is effective immediately, and is currently being implemented across the company's numerous sites. The company will continue to operate in its current legal structure, and ownership and staff will remain unchanged.



About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including: Corynex(®) protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com [http://www.ajibio-pharma.com/]



Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is wholly owned by Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (TYO: 2802). Founded in 1909 and now operating in 30 countries and regions, Ajinomoto Co. is a global leader in the research, development and manufacture of high quality products for the pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and health & beauty industries, as well as food seasoning and consumer food products. For more information, visit www.Ajinomoto.com [http://www.ajinomoto.com/].



