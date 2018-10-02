Huntsman Cancer Institute Becomes the First US Installation of the nanoScan 3 Tesla PET/MRI

SALT LAKE CITY and BOSTON, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging [http://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/research/cqci ] at Huntsman Cancer Institute [http://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute ] (HCI) at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT, has become the first site in the US to install the nanoScan PET/MRI 3T [http://www.medisousa.com/preclinical/nanoscan/pet-mri-3t ] preclinical in vivo imaging system. This is the 10th installation of the nanoScan MRI 3T worldwide.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751910/Mediso_USA_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751911/Mediso_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751909/nanoScan_PET_MRI_3T.jpg )



In 2015 HCI became the Center of Excellence for Preclinical Imaging by Mediso Ltd. and its affiliate company Mediso USA [http://www.medisousa.com ] with the installation of four modalities, the nanoScan PET/MRI 1T [http://www.medisousa.com/preclinical/nanoscan/pet-mri ] and nanoScan SPECT/CT [http://www.medisousa.com/preclinical/nanoscan/spect-ct ] to advance its cancer imaging techniques. Three years and many discoveries later, HCI is now upgrading their current system with the 3 Tesla superconducting cryogen-free magnet to support the opening of a dedicated vivarium and preclinical imaging laboratory in the new Primary Children's and Families' Cancer Research Center. Through a clinical 3T magnetic field, the system allows the translational in vivo imaging of small animals and is particularly suitable for examinations requiring greater sensitivity, including brain imaging.



"The installation of the 3 Tesla PET/MRI will allow us to perform higher throughput screening of a wide range of rodent tumor models as well as improve our testing of novel cancer therapies with better image quality." says Jeffrey Yap PhD, Co-Director, Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging, Huntsman Cancer Institute.



"We are delighted to further expand the research capabilities of HCI enabling the use of quantitative multimodality imaging." say Illes Muller, Managing Partner of Mediso USA. "The nanoScan PET/MRI 3T is the only integrated whole-body PET/MRI on the market that provides users with both high-end PET and 3T MRI. Cryogen-free design means low operational cost for the center."



About Mediso USA, LLC



Mediso USA, located in Boston, MA, distributes the preclinical imaging portfolio of Mediso in the U.S. and Canada and provides the application development and technical support for life science research. For more information, please visit http://www.medisousa.com.



About Mediso Ltd.



Mediso Ltd. specializes in the field of nuclear and molecular imaging focused on the development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of multi-modality in-vivo imaging systems. Its nanoScan(R) product family is the first-line choice for preclinical imaging including the world's first integrated preclinical PET/MRI, PET/CT, SPECT/CT and SPECT/MRI combinations.



Contacts: Illes Muller, info@medisousa.com, +1-617-933-8771







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751909/nanoScan_PET_MRI_3T.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751910/Mediso_USA_Logo.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751911/Mediso_Logo.jpg









