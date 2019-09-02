Century-old The Tokyo Station Hotel Unveils "Est. 1915", Original Bathroom Amenities Created in Histoires de Parfums

TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Station Hotel, serving global travelers for over 100 years at its Tokyo Station Marunouchi Building designated as an Important Cultural Property of Japan, announces the creation of "Est. 1915", a set of bathroom amenities that embody in fragrance the hotel's elegance and sophistication. This new offering is the culmination of a year-plus-long collaboration with French luxury fragrance brand Histoires de Parfums, representing their third such partnership globally, and their first ever in Asia. Starting October 1st, Est. 1915 will be supplied in 134 guest rooms, excluding suites, and a special accommodation plan will be launched to commemorate this milestone from November 2nd.



Histoires de Parfums was founded in 2000 by perfumer and culinary artist Gerald Ghislain. As suggested by its name, "perfume stories", Histoires de Parfums offers a collection of scents conceived as "books read on the skin", with each conveying a certain tale or history through the language of aroma. Drawing inspiration from his in-depth knowledge of history and storytelling, Mr. Ghislain wields sublime artisanry to weave together perfumes that enchant people across the world. Histoires de Parfums bath amenities are provided by Le Bottega, the Official Bath & Body Collection Provider of Forbes Travel Guide.



It was in 2017 that Histoires de Parfums approached The Tokyo Station Hotel with a proposition to create a fragrance that would retell the hotel's more than 100 years of history. The perfect match between this offer and The Tokyo Station Hotel's vision of providing every guest with an unforgettable "story" opened the door to the cross-brand collaboration. For more than a year, the project team took an uncompromising commitment to all facets of design, including the perfume's intensity, diffusiveness, and texture, as well as the bottle's size, shape, and feel.



The result: the birth of the original bathroom amenity set Est. 1915.



"Bathroom amenities are a critical element of the experience we provide to our guests. For a long time, we had been looking a brand partner that not only could assist us in this service but also shared our values, so we felt very honored when Histoires de Parfums came to us with their offer," says Hitoshi Fujisaki, General Manager, The Tokyo Station Hotel. "The blend that Mr. Ghislain crafted to evoke the history of our hotel is an elegant yet sensual fragrance that is at home in our classic European decor. As a perfume named after the year of our founding, Est. 1915 resonates with nostalgia. I'm sure that it will be a big hit with our guests."



Mr. Ghislain comments, "We are very pleased to have collaborated with The Tokyo Station Hotel at the gateway to Tokyo as our first partner in Asia. Est.1915 blends together notes such as mandarin, lemon, bergamot, tuberose, blond wood, and white musk to express both the serenity that the hotel has constantly emanated over the years and the atmosphere of Japan at the time of the hotel's founding. I believe that many guests will be dazzled by this one-of-a-kind perfume."



In celebration of this achievement, The Tokyo Station Hotel will begin offering on November 2nd (the hotel's first grand opening day), a special Christmas accommodation plan dubbed "A Journey of Fragrance", which will include a complimentary bottle of Histoires de Parfums' highly popular "1969".



For more information on The Tokyo Station Hotel, please visit https://www.thetokyostationhotel.jp/ [https://www.thetokyostationhotel.jp/]



