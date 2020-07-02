ANGUS Chemical Company Launches New TRIS AMINO(TM) AC (ADVANCED CRYSTAL) Buffer Portfolio For Improved Handling And Preparation Of Buffer Solutio

COMPANY'S NEWLY EXPANDED TRIS AMINO MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN GERMANY PROVIDES THE MARKET WITH A DUAL ANGUS MANUFACTURING SOURCE FOR INDUSTRIAL, PERSONAL CARE AND ULTRA PURE MULTICOMPENDIAL-GRADE TRIS BUFFER PRODUCTS



BUFFALO GROVE, Illinois, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), the world's largest and only fully integrated original manufacturer of TRIS buffers, today announced the full commercial launch of the Company's new TRIS AMINO(TM) AC (ADVANCED CRYSTAL) buffer portfolio [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2847037-1&h=1127751871&u=https%3A%2F%2Fangus.com%2Fmarkets%2Flife-sciences%2Fbiotechnology%2Ftris-amino-ac&a=TRIS+AMINO%E2%84%A2+AC+(ADVANCED+CRYSTAL)+buffer+portfolio]. TRIS AMINO AC buffers are manufactured at the Company's newly expanded cGMP production facility in Ibbenbüren, Germany, providing the market with a dual manufacturing source for ANGUS' industrial, personal care and multicompendial-grade TRIS AMINO tromethamine buffers.



"ANGUS continues to invest in capacity expansion to meet the surging global demand for TRIS AMINO buffers in both highly regulated and industrial applications," said Laura Kaepplinger, Global Segment Leader for ANGUS Life Sciences. "At the same time, we developed and introduced several process innovations in our Ibbenbüren manufacturing facility that enable us to address some of the challenges related to handling, storage and use of TRIS buffers due to the hygroscopic nature of the chemistry."



Clumping during transport and storage is a well-known and challenging characteristic of conventional TRIS buffers that can delay processes, reduce productivity and create operational bottlenecks related to time spent manually breaking apart aggregates and extended mixing time. To address this long-standing industry challenge, ANGUS created a novel solution to the clumping problem, without any additives or changes to the molecule itself.



"We leveraged decades of ANGUS TRIS manufacturing expertise to develop the proprietary process and technology used to produce the unique crystal morphology of our new TRIS AMINO AC buffers," said Dr. Dave Green, Vice President, ANGUS Research and Development. "With a larger, more rounded particle structure, TRIS AMINO AC buffers are less prone to clumping and hardness even when subjected to the more aggressive handling and storage conditions."



The unique crystalline structure of TRIS AMINO AC buffers may provide critical operational benefits and cost savings opportunities to facilities that routinely prepare and mix large-scale TRIS buffer solutions, including:





-- Less time and energy required to break up clumps due to low

interparticle cohesion

-- More efficient dispensing and transport through conveyors

-- Lower dust emissions due to fewer fine particles

-- Exceptional purity without additives or anti-clumping agents

ANGUS' state-of-the-art production facility in Ibbenbüren is designed to the highest standards and includes cGMP compliant manufacturing that adheres to current IPEC excipient guidelines to support commercialization of the Company's next generation of high-purity and multicompendial TRIS AMINO Ultra Pure products for the life sciences markets.



"Since the original invention of the TRIS molecule, ANGUS has made significant investments in expanding our capabilities and production capacity to meet the increasing demand, and quality and compliance standards of the life sciences and industrial markets that require this essential chemistry," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today, with the launch of our new TRIS AMINO AC-grade buffer products, ANGUS not only underwrites the fast-growing global demand with a second ANGUS manufacturing source for TRIS AMINO tromethamine, we also are addressing a chronic industry challenge with handling of these products."



For additional information or to request a sample of one or more of the TRIS AMINO AC-grade products [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2847037-1&h=1108324993&u=https%3A%2F%2Fangus.com%2Fmarkets%2Flife-sciences%2Fbiotechnology%2Ftris-amino-ac&a=TRIS+AMINO+AC-grade+products] for qualification, visit angus.com, or contact an ANGUS representative in your region at info@angus.com [mailto:info@angus.com].



ABOUT ANGUS CHEMICAL COMPANY

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in biotechnology, paints and coatings, personal care, metalworking fluids, energy and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2847037-1&h=626045188&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.angus.com%2F&a=angus.com].



