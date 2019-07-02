World Economic Forum Awards Quantela, Inc. the Coveted 'Technology Pioneer'

MILPITAS, California, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantela Inc., a Silicon Valley headquartered digital technology company, was awarded the World Economic Forum's 'Technology Pioneers' award. Quantela is a leader in Smart urban infrastructure automation and utilizes their digital platform, Atlantis, to automate and optimize information for cities and communities.



This year's Technology Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms shape the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, and many others. The Technology Pioneers are selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives. The committee bases its decision on criteria including innovation, potential impact, and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.



Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Quantela's CEO and Founder, Sridhar Gadhi, will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, dubbed 'Summer Davos', will be held in Dalian, China, July 1-3.



"We're excited to welcome Quantela to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Quantela and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next-generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."



"We are extremely delighted to receive the prestigious 'Technology Pioneer 2019' award from World Economic Forum. Innovation has always been at the core of our solutions and this recognition further strengthens our position as a leader in the Smart cities market, and our commitment to make autonomous cities powered by intelligence, a reality," said Quantela's CEO, Sridhar Gadhi, "Our cross domain impactful insights and smart innovative operational models help in proactive decision making, better and optimized utilization of urban infrastructure and this award certainly reaffirms our vision to disrupt the way cities are operated."



Quantela's mission is to make autonomous cities a reality and revolutionize the way their infrastructure work.



About Quantela



Headquartered in the US, with a presence in Europe and Asia, Quantela is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-based urban services platform: Atlantis. The platform is optimized by machine learning models to advance the cycle of the digitization. With 40+ deployments across the globe, Quantela's key focus is to digitize the urban infrastructure, automate the way cities are operated and help improve citizen lives by enabling sustainable use of our Urban Infrastructure. (www.quantela.com [http://www.quantela.com/])



About World Economic Forum



The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org [http://www.weforum.org/]).



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781731/Quantela_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781731/Quantela_Logo.jpg]



