Logistyx Technologies Acquires Transparix to Support and Enhance Its Industry-Leading Parcel Shipping SaaS Solution

Acquisition of European SaaS transportation software company continues growth of world's most extensive multi-carrier parcel shipping software



ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistyx Technologies [http://www.logistyx.com/] (www.logistyx.com [http://www.logistyx.com/]), a leader in parcel Transportation Management Execution(TM) (TME) systems, today announced the acquisition of Transparix, a TME software-as-a-service (SaaS) company headquartered in the Netherlands. The acquisition further expands Logistyx's strategy to continue the expansion of its global SaaS and on-premise parcel transportation management software platform.



"Transparix brings high quality transportation management execution technology, a rich development team and a wealth of industry knowledge to Logistyx," said Geoffrey Finlay, chief executive officer of Logistyx Technologies. "Transparix's technology and talent fold seamlessly into our company's vision and complement the robust functionality our product family offers to help our customers efficiently ship orders to consumers and businesses across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific."



Logistyx multi-carrier shipping software has been well-received by manufacturers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce companies, and logistics service providers worldwide. "We see businesses of all sizes experiencing significant e-commerce growth," said Finlay. "Consequently, many are turning to Logistyx to address the increased demand for global fulfillment and the growing volume of parcel shipments they're now delivering directly to B2B and B2C customers. The Transparix acquisition enhances Logistyx's scalability and agility to address these and other emerging global e-commerce expansion trends and is part of our vision for the future of logistics."



In business since 2001, Transparix has amassed an impressive roster of clients, including Bosch, Office Depot, Footlocker, ABB, XPO Logistics and many others. The acquisition expands Logistyx's European footprint, with the Transparix team joining Logistyx and adding to an already talented tech development team.



"Multi-carrier transport management is at the heart of both Logistyx's and Tranparix's core competencies, yet the products and footprints of Transparix and Logistyx complement one another. Both companies provide a globally deployed solution combined with local support, which enables our customers to unlock immediate value within their transportation strategies," said Richard Haeger, managing director of Transparix. "We found the vision of Logistyx to be very similar to what made Transparix successful over the past 17 years. Combining these leaders will deliver substantial value to existing and new customers."



About Logistyx Technologies: The leader in parcel transportation management execution systems and multi-carrier parcel shipping software solutions, Logistyx Technologies works with customers to reduce their shipping costs while boosting efficiency and choice. Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Logistyx Technologies also has U.S. offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis, and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the UK and Singapore. Logistyx is a portfolio company of its sponsor, Kidd & Company [http://www.kiddcompany.com/], and its co-sponsor, The Firmament Group [http://www.thefirmamentgroup.com/]. For more information, visit www.logistyx.com [http://www.logistyx.com/].



