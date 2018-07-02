Rain Carbon To Build Water-White Resins Plant in Germany as Part of Increased Emphasis on Advanced Materials

STAMFORD, Connecticut, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products, today announces that it will begin construction of a new resin polymerization and hydrogenation plant in mid-July at its integrated coal tar [http://www.raincarbon.com/products-and-services/carbon-products#parentHorizontalTab2] and petrochemical site in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany.



The plant hydrogenated water-white resins will serve as a cornerstone of Rain Carbon's new Advanced Materials [http://www.raincarbon.com/Upload/PDF/press-release-advanced-materials.pdf] product segment. Once operational in the third quarter of 2019, the plant will have a resins production capacity of up to 50,000 tons per year.



"In recent years, advances in science and engineering have unleashed the potential of coal and petro tars - two of our core raw materials - and we are rapidly mobilizing to leverage new opportunities to deliver advanced materials designed for lighter, faster and greener 21(st)-century applications [http://www.raincarbon.com/products-and-services/advanced-materials-products]," said Rain Carbon President Gerard Sweeney.



"Hydrogenation is the next step for hydrocarbon resin producers, to satisfy evolving regulatory requirements and growing demand by consumer- and industrial-goods manufacturers for cleaner and safer raw materials," Sweeney explained.



About Rain Carbon Inc. Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. We have longstanding relationships with most of our major customers, including several of the largest companies in the global aluminum, graphite electrode and specialty chemicals industries, and with most of our major raw material suppliers, including several of the world's largest oil refiners and steel producers. Our scale and state-of-the-art process sophistication provides us the flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities by selecting from a wide range of raw materials, adjusting the composition of our product mix and producing products that meet exacting customer specifications, including several environmentally preferred and specialty products. Our production facility locations and integrated global logistics network also strategically position us to capitalize on market opportunities by addressing raw material supply and product demand on a global basis in both established and emerging markets. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com [http://www.raincarbon.com/].



