KARATARAKIS Hotels and Restaurants SA Opens New Gastro Hotel in Crete Island, Greece

KARATARAKIS Hotels & Restaurants SA announces the opening of Legacy Gastro Suites (https://www.legacygastrosuites.com [https://goo.gl/uXM3w4 ]) this upcoming August. This luxurious 5-star hotel is specially designed to celebrate authentic Greek gastronomy and Cretan heritage. The 12 sea-view suites mark the beginning of a unique hospitality concept that focuses on the most refined Greek cuisine and the traits of the local culture, catering both to leisure and 'foodie' travelers.



The Cultural Concept



The new Legacy Gastro Suites is located in Heraklion, capital of the island and landmark of the Cretan legacy. It is based in an entirely refurbished historic building in the center of the city that retains the characteristics of the 50s urban homes. Each of the 12 boutique suites hosts up to two guests in luminous spaces with original pieces of furniture, unique upholstery, and impressive chandeliers.



The suites are inspired by three prominent characters of the Cretan cultural past. The art and heritage of the author Nikos Kazantzakis, the poet Vincenzo Kornaros, and the painter Domenico Theotokopoulos (El Greco) stir the decorative luxury and defining authenticity, praising the concepts of Light and Freedom, the two ideals that shape the local traditions of Crete.



The Gastro Concept



The Legacy Gastro Suites enables guests to explore the gastronomic concept from check-ins. The experience is designed to be present throughout the suites, hosting an all-Greek food station enhanced with Greek delicacies, wines and spirits. KARATARAKIS Hotels and Restaurants SA have designed the Legacy Gastro Suites to encourage private in-room dining experiences through an a-la-carte menu, from breakfast to gourmet dinners.



The Food & Beverage Manager, Ms. Eri Chaita, explains: "It is a privilege to introduce our guests to our most authentic cuisine. We are committed to only offering the freshest and tastiest dishes, just as it was in our grandma's kitchen."



The Restaurant



The restaurant at Legacy Gastro Suites intends to deliver all the authentic tastes of the Greek culinary culture, where dishes combine traditional recipes and inspired cooking. A gastro boutique shelf allows visitors and locals to purchase selected Greek products to take home. KARATARAKIS Hotels & Restaurants SA (https://www.karatarakisgroup.com) owns, leases and manages hotels, residencies, restaurants, and conference facilities. Active in the hospitality industry since 1976, the group provides complete accommodation, gastronomy, leisure and entertainment services.



For further details, please contact sales@karatarakisgroup.com, +30-2810-302900







