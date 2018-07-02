DSM Becomes Largest Shareholder in Mixfit Inc. to Enter B2C Personalized Nutrition

HEERLEN, the Netherlands, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and sustainable living, announces it has acquired an equity stake in personalized nutrition company Mixfit Inc. (Mixfit) and is now Mixfit's largest shareholder with approximately 50% of shares. Financial details will not be disclosed at this time.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )



Mixfit is a privately-held personalized nutrition solution start-up company based in Boston (Massachusetts, USA). This investment builds on the previously announced partnership between DSM and Mixfit and combines DSM's unparalleled expertise in essential micronutrients with the technological edge of Mixfit to analyze health data in real-time, address nutritional gaps in an effective way and supporting a healthy lifestyle.



Consumer demand for personalized nutrition is growing fast and there are very few companies who are able to deliver solutions from production to consumer (end-to-end solutions). Personalized Nutrition is one of DSMs key pillars for future growth and differentiation. The investment will allow DSM to become a leader in utilizing technologies from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain) to advise consumers on their personal health status and deliver personalized solutions at home.



In May 2018, at Vitafoods Europe, Mixfit launched the prototype of its Intelligent Nutrition Assistant (Mina [http://www.gomixfit.com ]). Mina analyzes a person's unique makeup, alongside their diet, lifestyle and health goals, to create and dispense delicious beverages containing a customized mix [https://www.dsm.com/products/qualityforlife/en_US/our-markets/our-quali-brands.html ] of DSM's Quali(R) Blends with vitamins and minerals throughout the day. Combining DSM's safe, effective, and high-quality ingredients, customized solutions and Mixfit's advanced machine learning technology means consumers can receive the nutrients they need at the time they need them, from the convenience of their own home or office. Additionally, Mina provides users with proactive nutritional recommendations, helped by DSM's position as a trusted leader in scientific research on the role of micronutrients for specific health benefits.



"As consumers across the world become more engaged in their health and wellbeing, there is a growing need for a more personalized approach to nutrition. This acquisition connects the complementary and unique expertise of both DSM and Mixfit to support consumers in achieving their nutrition goals and to support our mission to help keep the world's growing population healthy. It is an important milestone in the execution of our personalized nutrition strategy to build a platform and extend it to the consumer", comments Jeremy Xu, President of DSM Human Health & Nutrition.



Reza Zanjani, Mixfit President & CEO adds: "Personalization is the future of nutrition. By combining DSM's scientific background and high-quality micronutrients with Mixfit's unique digital knowledge and experience in personalized nutrition, we are ensuring that Mina improves the lives of health-conscious consumers worldwide. We're happy to expand into targeted, health-oriented boosters for specific health benefits with DSM as our largest shareholder."



Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



