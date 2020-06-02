DERMALOG Fever Check at Clever Fit Gym

KALTENKIRCHEN and HAMBURG, Germany, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a mandatory corona break of several weeks, sports facilities and fitness studios in Germany are reopening. Operators have to comply with numerous hygiene regulations to minimize infection risks for customers and employees. This is why German Clever Fit gym has opted for DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.



With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. German Clever Fit gym has chosen the Hamburg-based company's system as part of his hygiene concept.



At the Clever Fit entrance in Kaltenkirchen, customers and staff can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The company's system measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera.



"Despite extensive hygiene measures, many customers are concerned whether they can train again without worries. The temperature check is intended to alleviate these concerns," says Andreas Schlomann, owner of Clever Fit Kaltenkirchen.



DERMALOG's thermal camera is also applied in top-class sports. Six German Bundesliga soccer clubs have been supplied with the innovative DERMALOG technology, for example, at their training ground entrances, to ensure additional health protection for players and coaching staff. The fever detection of the Hamburg-based company is already being used in more than 50 countries. The system protects access to retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks, public authorities and many other locations.



