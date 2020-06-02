Technopath Clinical Diagnostics Launches the First Not-For-Profit COVID-19 Antibody Testing Initiative to Support Companies in Ireland

BALLINA (County Tipperary), Ireland, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technopath Clinical Diagnostics today announced that it is rolling out COVID-19 antibody testing in Ireland to help businesses navigate a safer workplace re-entry. This initiative will provide key services to all industries and will be offered on a not-for-profit basis. As a global leader in the development of quality control materials for the Diagnostics Industry, Technopath has been hands-on since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic supporting many of the larger global diagnostic companies as they develop antibody tests.



From recently launching the world's first third-party COVID-19 quality control solutions allowing clinical laboratories to release patient test results with confidence, Technopath is now offering its expertise, equipment and facilities to provide antibody testing for businesses in Ireland using both the Abbott Diagnostics and Roche Diagnostics testing platforms. The company believes COVID-19 antibody testing could be part of the solution to reopening the nation's economy.



"Companies in Ireland as well as around the world are looking for ways to reopen their businesses by taking every step to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure while making employees feel safe returning to work," said Malcolm Bell, CEO and founder of Technopath. "Given that the Department of Health is now indicating that our nation may be facing a prolonged acute emergency for the foreseeable future, there is an urgent need to equip companies with the opportunity to offer their employees antibody tests. Underscored by our deep experience in supporting diagnostic companies, these tests are assuming greater importance in helping companies get back to work."



For the initial phase of the COVID-19 antibody testing initiative, Technopath is partnering with Corporate Health Ireland, facilitating the immediate and professional collection of blood samples ensuring secure and client confidential reporting of results by one of the country's leading providers of occupational health services.



Phase Two will explore partnering with other occupational health providers in Ireland to make antibody tests available at workplaces helping to control the spread of future COVID-19 infections. Furthermore, these tests will enable people who have the antibodies in their blood an opportunity to donate their plasma for therapeutic use and potentially help people with the most severe cases of COVID-19 to recover more quickly.



