GAC Motor Delivers 150 GA3Ss to Police Force of Nigeria

Breakthrough in Nigeria paves the way for accelerated growth in African market



ABUJA, Nigeria, June 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor has officially delivered 150 GA3Ss to Nigerian police force in Nigerian capital city of Abuja, which were purchased and donated by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation. This is the second time that the company has delivered cars to Nigerian police, after an initial order from the Lagos police department in 2015. The bulk order is further recognition of GAC Motor's growth in the African market, and affirmation of the excellent quality and high safety standards of its vehicles. The delivery ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria.



"GAC Motor has successfully brought a variety of signature models to Nigeria, gaining bulk purchase orders from local governments for showing its quality and positive brand image. This latest cooperation will accelerate our further development in the Nigerian market," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.



The Nigerian police spoke highly of the powerful and intelligent design and excellent safety features of GA3S. It is believed that the model's style, design and customized smart safety features can be adapted to the complex requirements of police cars.



To better adapt to market developments in Africa, GAC Motor is constantly optimizing vehicle designs based on local road conditions to guarantee reliable quality and performance. Most models have been specifically adjusted to meet the requirements of performing on bumpy and muddy roads, such as by adding higher chassis to improve passing clearance. With its excellent product quality and high adaptability to the African market, GAC Motor won the favor of local consumers and has been the best-selling Chinese brand in Nigeria.



GAC Motor achieved its market success by sticking to its quality-first principle. For five years in a row, GAC Motor has been ranked first among all Chinese brands in J.D. Power Asia's IQS study. GS8, the most popular model in Nigeria, is rated five-star by C-NCAP (China-New Car Assessment Program). It has also established strategic partnerships with the world's top suppliers and recruited top talent to strictly monitor quality, which will boost the company's expansion in the African market and the world at large.



Noteworthy milestones for GAC Motor in African market





-- Opened the first dealer shop in Nigeria in December 2014, and a second

two years later.

-- In 2016, GAC Motor established a SKD (semi knocked-down) factory in

Nigeria, becoming the first Chinese auto brand to have parts assembled

locally.

-- In 2017, the Nasarawa State government made a bulk purchase of GS8s,

GS4s and GA3Ss as official reception vehicles.

-- In February 2018, GAC Motor's signature model GS8 was launched in

Nigeria.

Nigeria is one of the most important markets in GAC Motor's growth strategy for Africa, which includes developing its local management team, the release of localized versions of its top models, and a factory on the ground that enables the automaker to achieve continuous breakthroughs in the market.



Achieving a solid foundation in Nigeria, a participating country in China's "Belt and Road" Initiative, will allow GAC Motor to more effectively reach the greater African market, and to push forward its brand internationalization.



About GAC Motor



Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.



