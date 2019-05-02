Flor de Caña Awarded "2018 Best Rum Distillery" in the World

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the super premium rum from Nicaragua, was awarded "2018 Best Rum Distillery", the highest distinction granted by the International Rum Conference (IRC) at a global level, due to the quality of its products and because its distillery runs on 100% renewable energy. The IRC is one of the main rum conferences worldwide, bringing together international experts and personalities to recognize and award quality and excellence within the industry.



Flor de Caña's commitment to excellence also includes the brand's efforts protect and foster the well being of its workers, the environment and the community. Flor de Caña is one of the first global spirit brands to be Fair Trade certified, ensuring consumers that the rum is produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous social, environmental and labor standards.



Flor de Caña is a super premium, 5th generation single family estate rum from Nicaragua. Enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar and distilled 100% with renewable energy. Awarded 2017 "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London and one of the first global spirits to be Fair Trade certified and sustainably sourced. www.flordecana.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2455070-1&h=2666275458&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.flordecana.com%2F&a=www.flordecana.com]



