Medit i500 Intraoral Scanner Receives Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

SEOUL, South Korea and ESSEN, Germany, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a high-precision 3D scanning solutions provider, announced that the Medit i500 intraoral scanner has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879607/medit_i500_RedDot_00.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879607/medit_i500_RedDot_00.jpg ]



The Red Dot is one of the world's renowned international design awards. The award is based on three criteria: product design, brand & communication design, and design concept.



The Medit i500 intraoral scanner was awarded for its simple and intuitive design. In addition to fulfilling its main purpose as a medical device, the i500 was designed to also be aesthetically pleasing, hence increasing both the convenience and satisfaction of users.



Medit i500 Intraoral Scanner



The award-winning Medit i500 intraoral scanner, which was launched last year, offers highly accurate, ultra-fast and powderless intraoral scanning in vivid color.



At only 280 grams, its light weight and small tip ensures comfort for both the patient and the clinician. Its two high-speed cameras enable data to be acquired quickly, ensuring high accuracy and repeatability. It also allows for the extremely precise and fast production of prosthetic products for dentists and dental laboratories.



About Medit



Medit is a global provider of 3D measurement and CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. Additionally, the Solutionix line provides 3D scanners and software to the industrial market. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners.



Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe, and boasts a global network of distributors in over 70 countries.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879607/medit_i500_RedDot_00.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879607/medit_i500_RedDot_00.jpg]



CONTACT: Amy Son, PR manager, +82-70-4224-8238, +82-10-4755-7421, amy.son@medit.com



Web site: https://www.medit.com//



