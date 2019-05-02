insightsoftware Acquires Jet Global Data Technologies

Deal positions insightsoftware as the leading financial reporting and enterprise performance management provider for Microsoft Dynamics ERP users, and expands global partner network



RALEIGH, North Carolina, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452557-1&h=624677881&u=https%3A%2F%2Finsightsoftware.com%2F&a=insightsoftware], the global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, today announced the acquisition of Jet Global Data Technologies [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452557-1&h=2716843395&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetglobal.com%2F&a=Jet+Global+Data+Technologies], the market leader in reporting, analytics, and budgeting solutions for Microsoft Dynamics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The acquisition builds on insightsoftware's strategy to deliver a broad portfolio of market-leading reporting platforms that allow organizations of any size to easily access and distribute meaningful financial and operational data. In particular, it strengthens insightsoftware's advanced Excel-based reporting capabilities designed specifically for users of Microsoft Dynamics, which is ranked among the world's top six ERP reporting platforms and growing rapidly. It also solidifies insightsoftware's commitment to the international partner network.



Based in Portland, Oregon with distribution offices in 14 countries worldwide, Jet Global simplifies traditional reporting processes, which tend to be manual, time-intensive and overly complex. Sold through an international channel partner network, Jet Global's solutions provide unmatched access to data and fast, flexible reporting from any Microsoft Dynamics source - including Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Microsoft Dynamics GP - in the Excel environment users are familiar with. The company has more than 14,000 customers in 94 countries, including major global and regional brands such as Amnesty International, Davis & Shirtliff, Honig Vineyard and Winery, among others.



"Enterprises today are sitting on virtual treasure troves of data, but the opportunity to harness and act on this information in real time is often lost in the complexity and rigidity of their ERP solutions," said Mike Lipps, CEO of insightsoftware. "With our market-leading reporting portfolio, we are changing this paradigm. And the Jet Global acquisition adds even more flexibility to the mix, with powerful reporting, analytics and budgeting capabilities that empower Microsoft Dynamics ERP customers to make faster, smarter decisions that directly impact business success."



"Over the last 16 years, Jet Global has become the market leader in reporting, analytics and budgeting solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, fueled by enterprise demand for solutions that provide direct access to critical data and enable timely and informed decision-making and business agility," said Joe Little, CEO of Jet Global Data Technologies. "Joining insightsoftware expands the universe of opportunity for our customers and partners around the world, enabling new levels of market responsiveness via direct connections to more than 130 ERPs, and solutions that span financial and performance management reporting, visual dashboard analytics, and budgeting tools."



Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at global growth private equity firm TA Associates, which backs insightsoftware, commented, "We are pleased with the tremendous progress insightsoftware has made executing on TA's initial vision to build the leading software provider for financial reporting and enterprise performance management. We see continued opportunity for accelerating organic growth by providing world-class products and solutions that delight our more than 20,000 customers."



About insightsoftware insightsoftware turns financial and operational data into a 360-degree view of the financial reporting lifecycle for better business outcomes that drive growth and ROI. Through turnkey reporting and enterprise performance management solutions such as Atlas for Dynamics, Excel4Apps, Hubble, Spreadsheet Server, and CXO Software, insightsoftware provides real time access to data-driven insights and overviews. Knowledge is then delivered in an efficient, cost-effective, and secure manner via integration with ERP and EPM systems and Microsoft Excel. Learn more at insightsoftware.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452557-1&h=2197001646&u=https%3A%2F%2Finsightsoftware.com%2F&a=insightsoftware.com].



About Jet Global Data Technologies Jet Global delivers flexible reporting, fast analytics, and controlled budgeting solutions built for Microsoft Dynamics. Achieve instant success and make decisions at the speed of business without the need for bottlenecked technical resources, or data expertise. Visit www.jetglobal.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452557-1&h=3337238793&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetglobal.com%2F&a=www.jetglobal.com] to see why over 219,150 users rely on Jet for complete data access.



