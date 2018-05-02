The Stars Group Brands Announce Biggest Prize in Online Sports Betting With Stars £100 Million Challenge

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Freddie Flintoff, Casper Christensen and Per Morberg headline free-to-enter GBP100



million world cup multi-brand competition



The Stars Group, through its flagship PokerStars, BetStars and PokerStars Casino brands, today announced the biggest prize in online sports betting. The launch of the Stars GBP100 Million Challenge [https://starschallenge.betstars.com?utm_source=News&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Stars100MillionChallengeLaunch ] puts customers just 64 correct selections away from a life-changing GBP100 million prize during the World Cup.



Entry to the online competition is free for adults in the U.K, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, whereby entrants predict the win-lose-draw outcome of all 64 matches at this summer's tournament. If an entrant correctly predicts all 64 results they will take home the lump-sum GBP100 million bounty. If more than one person wins, the prize will be shared equally.



Every entrant will also be entered onto the Leaderboard Challenge where they can track their progress. Points will be awarded for correct predictions with prizes available to the top 1,000 finishers, including $10,000 in cash and a $30,000 PokerStars Players No-Limit Hold'em Championship [https://psta.rs/2CyGjaY ] (PSPC) Platinum Pass. The PSPC is one of the most anticipated events in poker and takes place in the Bahamas in January 2019.



"When we decided to launch the biggest betting promotion in history, we thought about hiring the biggest star in the world to be the face of the Stars GBP100 Million Challenge... but there isn't a star that's big enough so we got Freddie Flintoff," said Christopher Coyne, Chief Marketing Officer of Stars Interactive Group. "Freddie wanted to be part of the promotion and when we said yes he was over the moon. That led to the campaign creative of shooting him into space."



Freddie flintoff signed as ambassador



The Stars GBP100 Million Challenge will also introduce The Stars Group's first multi-brand ambassador, former cricket star and popular TV presenter Freddie Flintoff. The former England international, who is a keen sports and poker fan, will represent the three brands. Danish comedian and TV star Casper Christensen and Swedish celebrity chef Per Morberg will front the promotion in the Nordic regions.



"The Stars Group brands don't take themselves too seriously and everyone knows I'm no stranger to poking fun at myself, so I'm really happy to be an Ambassador and the face of the GBP100 Million Challenge," said Flintoff. "So far it has been pretty epic, even if the prize is the star. I'm excited to be a part of what comes next."



TV campaign launched



The Stars GBP100 Million Challenge is launching with a TV and digital campaign, which showcases the celebrities' efforts to be the star of the show and can be viewed at PokerStars Blog [https://www.pokerstars.com/en/blog/2018/we-have-100-million-challenge-for-you-172542.shtml?utm_source=News&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Stars100MillionChallengeLaunch ] . Partnering up with Crispin Porter + Bogusky London, the campaign marks a fresh creative approach under Coyne. The ads see the bemused trio of Flintoff, Christensen and Morberg reminded they're merely there as billboards.



"You see, Freddie, the prize is the star, not you," states the voiceover. In a follow-up spot, we see the cricketing legend unceremoniously dangled in front of a CGI green screen, his head the only part of his body in view. "I better not just be the dot on the i!" he says.



Multi-brand delivery



The first-ever multi-brand campaign run by The Stars Group also offers plenty of action to those outside the UK and Nordics. The Stars Rewards loyalty program is adding more than $4 million in extra prizes during the World Cup and has awarded customers more than $100 million in prizes since launch last year. Customers are rewarded for their play across all three brands. The Stars Group flagship brand PokerStars will be running special $1 million Spin & Goal tournaments which offer a $1 million top prize.



To find out more, visit: https://starschallenge.betstars.com



Participants need to visit https://starschallenge.betstars.com to enter



The total amount of GBP100million will be made in one payment to any customer (or shared between joint-winners) if 64 correct match results (win, lose or draw) are predicted.



All participants have one free entry, but can acquire additional entries by completing one or more different challenges across The Stars Group's brands. The Stars GBP100 Million Challenge is available in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden. Prediction selections must be made before 23:59 (UK time) on June 13, ahead of the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.



