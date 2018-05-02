Powerful New LINE-X Protective Coating For Waterproofing Concrete Roofs And Surfaces Earns Official European Building Material Certification



- European Technical Assessment Certifies XS-101 EU as an EU-Approved Building Material for Waterproofing Concrete Roofs/Surfaces



- Available in 28 Different Countries Across Europe, XS-101 EU is Certified to Provide at Least 10 Years of Waterproof Protection



- Resistant to Harsh Chemicals, Elements and Aging



AMSTERDAM, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X [http://www.linex.com/] - a global leader in extreme performance protective coatings with proprietary technologies - has just reached a milestone by receiving a European Technical Assessment ETAG 005 part 6 by the Deutsches Institut für Bautechnik, the approval body for construction products for the European Organisation for Technical Assessment (ETOA).





-- The ETAG 005 part 6 certifies LINE-X XS-101 EU

[http://line-x.co.uk/applications/] as an approved waterproofing system

for roof surfaces against the penetration of atmospheric water. It also

certifies XS-101 EU as a suitable product for compressible substrates

like insulation boards and non-compressible substrates like steel and

concrete.

-- Like all of LINE-X's protective compounds, XS-101 EU forms a mechanical

bond with the concrete or other surface to form a waterproof seal.

Additionally, XS-101 EU has special elongation properties to help it

remain flexible up to 400 percent of its original size. This allows

XS-101 EU to be sprayed over cracks and expansion joints that allow

concrete to shift and expand without affecting waterproof properties,

something not available in certain other waterproofing compounds.





https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683337/LINE_X_XS_101_EU.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683337/LINE_X_XS_101_EU.jpg]



Additional XS-101 EU Highlights:





-- Natural flame resistance and is fire rated to European Standard Cfl-s1

-- Excellent resistance to harsh chemicals and low temperatures

-- Quick cure compound - load-bearing in approximately one hour following

application

-- Natural high resistance to hydrolysis and aging

-- Available in multiple colours to match building aesthetics

-- Complete seal of construction "undercuts" and complex shapes often found

in today's architecture

Professional LINE-X applicators must spray the compound to a thickness of between 2 to 2.5mm to meet the certification standards outlined in the ETAG 005 part 6, and once applied, the protective compound has an expected lifetime of more than 10 years.



"LINE-X coatings are trusted around the world in the most demanding scenarios that require extreme protection from so many forms of potential damage - and we are thrilled to be sharing this technology with the European community through our certification for XS-101 EU," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "This gives contractors and construction companies the confidence to know they are using a world-class waterproofing product that not only provides superior protection from the elements, but has also met very strict European building products standards."



Manufactured in Europe, XS-101 EU is available in 28 different countries and with the ETAG 005 part 6 certification, the protective coating can be more widely used as a complete solution for roofing applications.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405774/LINE_X___Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405774/LINE_X___Logo.jpg ]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683337/LINE_X_XS_101_EU.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683337/LINE_X_XS_101_EU.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405774/LINE_X___Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405774/LINE_X___Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: LINE-X Public Relations, 310-374-6177, media@linex.com



CONTACT: LINE-X Public Relations, 310-374-6177, media@linex.com



Web site: http://www.linex.com/



