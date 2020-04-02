COVID-19 Menarini Diagnostics: Kit for Diagnosis in 20 Minutes

FLORENCE, Italy, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Menarini Diagnostics and Credo Diagnostics Biomedical have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the SARS-CoV-2 assay kit and other assays for the diagnosis of respiratory infections (RSV and group Strep A).



The tests will be run on the VitaPCR(TM) (Credo Diagnostics Biomedical's Point-of-Care molecular testing platform) which allows the diagnosis of COVID-19 in just 20 minutes. The platform is already CE-marked.



The COVID-19 molecular test and instrument are fundamental to both first aid facilities and intensive care units. These diagnostics kits adopt a reaction technology of the utmost accuracy on Point-of-Care instruments which are both compact (the size of a dictionary) and easy to use, giving a rapid diagnosis in settings such as emergency rooms, triage units, airports, seaports and railway stations.



"We have always believed that Point-of-Care molecular testing is the future. We look forward to working with Menarini to bring these tests to the market, especially in a crisis like this, to save lives," said Winston Wong Jr., Chairman of Credo Diagnostics Biomedical.



"Menarini Diagnostics has been working relentlessly over the past few weeks to find a way to help healthcare workers in the fight against the virus," stated Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager of Menarini Diagnostics. "We believe it is essential to have solutions which will allow the detection of positive cases, minimise times and take screening where it is needed, running tests both rapidly and with the most accurate technology possible. Thanks to this collaboration with Credo Diagnostics Biomedical, the Menarini Group hopes to be able to provide substantial support to healthcare workers."



HOW THE TEST WORKS:



Once a nasal or oropharyngeal sample has been taken by a healthcare professional, this is inserted into a vial containing a liquid and shaken. The contents is then transferred into a second reagent tube which, once closed, will be placed inside the VitaPCR(TM) system, thus starting the analysis process. Within 20 minutes the test results will be displayed on the instrument's built-in screen, confirming whether the sample analysed has proven negative or positive.



A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl:



A. Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology: more than 40 years dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnosis, meeting the technological needs of the market and enhancing the quality of life of people all over the world.



A. Menarini Diagnostics belongs to the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today the Group is present in more than 130 countries, with a turnover of EUR 3,667 billion and over 17,000 employees.



Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd.



Credo Diagnostics Biomedical develops and manufactures innovative, easy-to-use and rapid molecular diagnostic solutions for Point-of-Care (POC) applications at affordable costs without compromising accuracy and speed in the areas of Animal Health, Human Health, and Human Wellness. Leveraging solid and established science, combined with efficient integration and strategic innovation, Credo Diagnostics Biomedical provides the most advanced medical technologies for all.



Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140842/Menarini_COVID_19_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140842/Menarini_COVID_19_Infographic.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652491/MENARINI_Group_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652491/MENARINI_Group_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Menarini Press & Media Relations, Valeria Speroni Cardi, Lorenza Sbroma Tomaro, (+39) 05556801



Web site: https://www.menarini.it/



