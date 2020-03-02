DSM Announces Regular Repurchase to Cover Share Plans and Stock Dividend, in Addition to Ongoing Repurchase to Complete EUR1 Billion Share Buy-ba

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces the repurchase of 1,400,000 ordinary shares: 900,000 ordinary shares to cover commitments under share-based compensation plans and 500,000 ordinary shares to cover commitments for stock dividend, equivalent to approximately EUR142 million based on the closing price of the DSM ordinary share on Euronext Amsterdam on 28 February 2020.



The repurchase of 1,400,000 ordinary shares to cover share plans and stock dividend is in addition to the ongoing repurchase of shares to complete the EUR1 billion share buy-back. DSM announced on 14 February 2019 a repurchase of shares with an aggregate market value of EUR1 billion, with the intention to reduce its issued capital. In 2019 DSM has repurchased 5.4 million shares for a total consideration of EUR600 million under this program. DSM intends to repurchase the remaining EUR400 million during the first half year of 2020.



The share buy-back will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted to the Managing Board by the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Based on the closing price of the DSM ordinary share on Euronext Amsterdam on 28 February 2020 this share buy-back would be equivalent to approximately EUR142 million and the total number of ordinary shares to be repurchased under this program represents approximately 0.8% of ordinary shares issued.



DSM has signed a Discretionary Management Agreement with a bank to execute the share buy-back program and to make trading decisions under the Agreement independently of DSM.



In accordance with regulations DSM informs the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases. The share repurchase program is anticipated to be finalized by end of June 2020.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



Or find us on: Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany] Twitter [https://twitter.com/dsm] LinkedIn [https://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany]YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany]



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



PRN NLD



CONTACT: DSM Media Relations, Lieke de Jong, tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420, e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com. DSM Investor Relations, Dave Huizing, tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864, e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com



Web site: http://www.dsm.com/



