Envision Inks Strategic Sustainable Development Partnerships in Singapore

Envision, a global leading digital energy platform company, is partnering with four Singapore organisations to develop an innovation ecosystem that will enable the digital transition.



The partnerships with Ascendas-Singbridge Group, Sunseap Group, the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS), and the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), precede the opening of Envision's Global Digital Hub in Singapore. The Hub aims to foster innovation across smart city applications, intelligent IoT R&D and talents, while pursuing commercial excellence. The established relationships are testament to the strong support that Envision will have in Singapore, and will enable Envision to leverage Singapore's "Smart Nation" movement.



"Envision is inspired by the Singapore Smart Nation commitment. We are excited to turn 'Smart Nation' from project into product, through an intelligent IoT platform and ecosystem. The collaboration with like-minded partners is accelerating the journey," said Mr. Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision.



The Memorandum of Understanding between Ascendas-Singbridge and Envision will see teams from both parties collaborating to develop smart building solutions with Envision's EnOS(TM) IoT Platform and ecosystem. Ascendas-Singbridge will provide business knowledge and test-bedding facilities for a pilot trial of the co-developed solutions at Galaxis, an Ascendas-Singbridge development at one-north. Ascendas-Singbridge's coworking space at Singapore Science Park, thebridge, is currently the home to Envision's Global Digital Hub. Situating the Global Digital Hub in Singapore's prime location also positions Envision to incubate locally and springboard globally, especially into the APAC energy market.



Mr Manohar Khiatani, Deputy Group CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge, said: "We are delighted to embark on our partnership with Envision. As Asia's leading sustainable urban development and business space solutions provider, Ascendas-Singbridge strives to develop smart business parks by incorporating transformational initiatives and sustainable building solutions for our tenants and community."



The collaboration between Envision and Sunseap Group will enable both parties to jointly develop an IoT platform to optimize Sunseap's current and future portfolio of solar PV projects, which includes projects of rooftop, ground-mounted and floating variety in Singapore and Asia Pacific. The platform will also incorporate demand side energy management technologies and explore the feasibility of building innovative solar applications.



Mr Frank Phuan, Sunseap Group's Co-Founder and Director, said: "We are excited to partner with Envision to jointly develop innovative clean energy solutions for our clients in a reliable and cost-effective manner. The partnership will allow us to tap Envision's technologies to foster clean energy innovations in the growth markets of Asia."



EnOS(TM) platform will also be further improved with the support of SERIS, with a focus on weather predictions, over different time horizons and smart monitoring, operation and maintenance of large photovoltaic (PV) systems. Beyond this, the agreement will enable both parties to cooperate in other potential R&D activities. "SERIS aims to develop, test and commercialize innovative technologies in Singapore and then market them elsewhere in Asia Pacific and the world. Teaming up with the global intelligent IoT leader in the energy space helps to further test the solutions developed by SERIS and to disseminate them on a multi-national scale. We are excited about this collaboration and the mutual benefits arising from having joint teams working on some of the most advanced solutions for the solar energy sector," said Dr Thomas Reindl, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SERIS.



Together with NTU's research strengths in developing industry-relevant energy solutions, Envision will be able to explore the possibility of research in building load forecasting, battery management system, and integrating the EnOS(TM) platform into NTU's EcoCampus plans.



Professor Lam Khin Yong, NTU's Vice President (Research) said, "NTU is pleased to collaborate with Envision to explore innovative and sustainable energy solutions. By tapping on NTU's extensive expertise in digitalisation opportunities across the energy value chain, I am confident that this partnership will enhance the development of sustainability solutions that can be implemented within Asia and beyond."



About Envision



Envision is a global leading smart energy management company. Envision owns the world's largest Energy IoT platform, EnOS(TM)，which manages 100GW of energy assets. Envision is a global leading smart wind turbine company and is also the second largest wind turbine manufacturer and the largest offshore wind power solution provider in China. With major investment into leading energy tech companies including Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield etc, Envision is also becoming an integrator of global Energy IoT & Smart City Ecosystem.



Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas and has established global R&D and engineering centers in Denmark, Germany and the United States. Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future"; the company is committed to developing advanced technologies to create a sustainable future where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy - thus a world of "beautiful energy".



For more information on Envision Energy, please visit http://www.envision-energy.com.



About Ascendas-Singbridge Group



Ascendas-Singbridge Group is Asia's leading sustainable urban development and business space solutions provider with Assets Under Management exceeding S$20 billion.



Jointly owned by Temasek Holdings and JTC Corporation through a 51:49 partnership, the Group undertakes urbanisation projects spanning townships, mixed-use developments and business/industrial parks. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascendas-Singbridge has projects in 28 cities across 9 countries in Asia, including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.



Ascendas-Singbridge holds commercial, hospitality and industrial assets across Asia Pacific. It has a substantial interest in and also manages three Singapore-listed funds under its subsidiary Ascendas, namely Ascendas Reit (a Straits Times Index component stock) , Ascendas India Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust. Besides these listed funds, it also manages a series of private real estate funds.



For more information on Ascendas-Singbridge Group, please visit http://www.ascendas-singbridge.com



About Sunseap Group



Sunseap Group is the leading solar energy system developer, owner and operator in Singapore. It operates through three key units: Sunseap Leasing, Sunseap International and Sunseap Energy. Sunseap Leasing is the first and largest solar leasing company in Singapore. Sunseap International targets markets in the South East Asian and Pacific regions. These include a 140 MegaWatt-peak (MWp) solar farm in India and a 10 MWp solar farm in Cambodia. Sunseap Energy provides clean energy solutions utilising off-site arrangements by drawing on solar systems within the Group's portfolio of distributed generation assets. A notable client is Apple, which signed an agreement with Sunseap to procure 100% of its local energy requirements from renewable sources.



For more information on Sunseap Group, please visit http://www.sunseap.com



About the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS)



The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's national institute for applied solar energy research. SERIS is jointly sponsored by Singapore's National Research Foundation (NRF) - via the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) - and NUS. SERIS conducts research, development, testing and consulting on solar energy technologies and their integration into power systems and buildings. The institute's R&D spectrum covers materials, components, processes, systems and services, with an emphasis on solar photovoltaic cells, modules and systems. SERIS is globally active but focuses on technologies and services for tropical regions, in particular for Singapore and South-East Asia. SERIS collaborates closely with universities, research organisations, government agencies and industry, both locally and globally.



For more information on SERIS, please visit http://www.seris.sg



About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore



A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 33,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the colleges of Engineering, Business, Science, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, and its Interdisciplinary Graduate School. It also has a medical school, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, set up jointly with Imperial College London.



NTU is also home to world-class autonomous institutes - the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Earth Observatory of Singapore, and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering - and various leading research centres such as the Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute (NEWRI) and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).



Ranked 11th in the world, NTU is top in Asia and has been placed the world's top young university for the past four years. The University's main campus is frequently listed among the Top 15 most beautiful university campuses in the world and has 57 Green Mark-certified (equivalent to LEED-certified) buildings, of which 54 are certified Green Mark Platinum. NTU also has a campus in Novena, Singapore's medical district.



For more information, visit http://www.ntu.edu.sg







