Keppel Urban Solutions Signs MOU With Envision

Keppel Urban Solutions Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited, and Envision, a global leading smart energy management company, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see both companies leverage each other's expertise and resources to further the global push for new and clean energy, and smart cities.



Keppel Urban Solutions intends to leverage Envision's technologies and expertise in the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as its global ecosystem of energy solutions and services, to advance its business and offerings for integrated urban development and operations. For Envision, the partnership seeks to reinforce its industry leading position in Intelligent IoT platforms as well as transformational smart energy and smart city solutions by leveraging the industry expertise of the Keppel Group.



Ms Cindy Lim, Managing Director of Keppel Urban Solutions, said, "We are pleased to have found a like-minded partner in Envision, a leading renewable energy and Intelligent IoT platform provider, to build new capabilities and capture growth opportunities in promising markets. We look forward to this win-win collaboration as we combine the Keppel Group's deep industry expertise in its key businesses with Envision's technologies to create sustainable urban solutions."



Mr Michael Ding, Group Executive Director of Envision, said, "At Envision, we believe that energy can be beautiful. It is possible to achieve clean, secure, plentiful energy, which will be the catalyst to solving the world's biggest issues. However, this possibility hinges on purposeful collaboration with partners like Keppel. I look forward to the exciting shared outcomes of our partnerships, and hope that we will be able to develop even better solutions via smart technology to take clean energy to the next level."



The partnership will enable Keppel Urban Solutions to integrate Envision's EnOS(TM), the world's largest and first open source energy IoT platform, into the Group's assets and developments globally, not just in Singapore. EnOS(TM) covers many domains such as wind and solar energy generation, energy storage and network, smart buildings as well as electric vehicles charging. It connects dynamic responses to downstream customer demands with upstream renewable supply by creating synergies across energy facilities of homes, communities and even cities, driven by advanced sensors, software applications, powerful artificial intelligence and data analytics technology.



About Keppel Urban Solutions In line with the Keppel Group's goal of being a choice solutions provider for sustainable urbanisation, Keppel Urban Solutions is an end-to-end master developer of urban developments, leveraging the Group's more than two decades of experience and strong track record in the planning and development of large-scale projects in the Asia-Pacific. Keppel Urban Solutions brings together the Group's diverse capabilities in energy, property, infrastructure and connectivity to create highly liveable, smart and sustainable communities.



Its offerings include master-planning and design, the development and operation of efficient horizontal infrastructure such as smart utilities and district-level heating and cooling, connectivity and urban logistics, as well as innovative place management programming to create active and engaging communities. It operates an open platform, allowing collaboration with best-in-class partners to create smart infrastructure ecosystems.



About Envision Envision is a global leading smart energy management company. Envision owns the world's largest Energy IoT platform, EnOS(TM)，which manages 100GW of energy assets. Envision is a global leading smart wind turbine company and is also the second largest wind turbine manufacturer and the largest offshore wind power solution provider in China. With major investment into leading energy tech companies including Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield etc, Envision is also becoming an integrator of global Energy IoT & Smart City Ecosystem.



Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas and has established global R&D and engineering centers in Denmark, Germany and the United States. Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future"; the company is committed to developing advanced technologies to create a sustainable future where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy - thus a world of "beautiful energy".







