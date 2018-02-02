NBCUniversal LightBlade LED Production Lighting Debuts 3 New Products At BSC Expo

UNIVERSAL CITY, California, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2017, the highly successful NBCUniversal LightBlade LED (lightbladeled.com) will release 3 new products at the BSC Expo (Stand 526) in London, February 2-3, 2018. The new 1 Blade, 2 Blade and 4 Blade product configurations will be showcased in addition to the popular LB1K and the Ladder Light. NBCUniversal LightBlade LED has been quickly adopted as a trusted lighting fixture for major motion pictures, television shows, and commercials across North America. This versatile production lighting system features reference-quality tunable white light combined with an integrated saturated color system. NBCUniversal LightBlade LED is available for rental and sales.



"We are very excited to expand the product line to become a more comprehensive digital lighting toolset," said Jamie Crosbie, Vice President of Studio Services at NBCUniversal. "NBCUniversal LightBlade LED production lighting not only provides outstanding color, but also superior white light."



At the BSC Expo, five different NBCUniversal LightBlade configurations will be on display: the 1, 2 and 4 Blade stand-alone linear sources, the LB1K, an integrated 4' x 4' soft source, and the LightBlade Ladder Light, which continues the familiar form factors of NBCUniversal's backdrop lighting system. The lightweight 1.5" x 48", 50 watt light engines are designed to operate in a variety of physical layouts, including stand-alone operation. These LightBlade products are versatile, lightweight, silent and flicker-free, and built to endure the wear and tear of staging and production.



The basic NBCUniversal LightBlade module is a linear 4' fixture that can be used individually or combined to build lighting fixtures tailored for any soft light application. Each LightBlade produces up to 8,000 lumens of high-CRI white light, tunable from 2700K to 6500K. The white light output can be blended with the built-in high-output RGB saturated color engine, providing unlimited lighting control possibilities. Lighting professionals can selectively layer saturated color on top of white light, permitting endless options for different shades, tints, and tones without sacrificing the white light quality critical for production and broadcast lighting. Each LightBlade is powered by 24VDC and controllable via four channels of DMX/RDM.



About NBCUniversal LightBlade



NBCUniversal LightBlade is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.



