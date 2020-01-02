Saudi Arabia Tourism Takes Off With China, UK, Malaysia, United States and Canada Topping the List of New Arrivals

- New YouGov data shows one in five tourists are now more interested in visiting Saudi Arabia for a vacation



- According to the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, China, UK, Malaysia, United States and Canada top the list of new arrivals since the launch of its first tourism visa



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New YouGov research has identified a rise in tourism interest in Saudi Arabia from around the world, with one in five tourists more likely to visit Saudi Arabia for a vacation now than five years ago.



The YouGov research surveyed 9,521 people across the USA, China and five key markets in Europe, revealed a growing interest in visiting Saudi Arabia.



The data coincides with the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) revealing its top inbound source markets since Saudi Arabia's opened its doors to international tourism. Since the launch of the new tourism visa in September, visitors from China, UK, Malaysia, United States and Canada have topped the list of new arrivals welcomed into Saudi Arabia.



Saudi's historic sites appear to be an important attraction for tourists to the Kingdom. Amongst those surveyed by YouGov, over one in five (22%) are keen to visit Jeddah's historic old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Meanwhile, another UNESCO site, previously only known to a few travellers, is gaining a following amongst Chinese millennials. Al Ula now tops the list of destinations in the Arab world of a third of Chinese tourists under the age of 35.



Italians top the list with 35% surveyed saying they would be more likely to visit Saudi Arabia following the new visa launch. British tourists were 15% more likely just ahead of Americans at 14%.



The research also points to new opportunities for multi destination tourism growth. Of all respondents 73% reported a preference to visit several destinations rather than stay in one location.



Arab League Tourism Ministers Meeting



The research is released as Saudi Arabia takes on the presidency of the Arab League Tourism Ministers Meeting at the end of a historic year for the Kingdom. Tourism Ministers from across the Arab world met earlier this month for the 22(nd) Annual Arab Tourism Ministers Meeting. During the meeting they discussed opportunities for regional-wide tourism offerings and unified strategies for sustainable growth of the sector to benefit local communities and the environment.



His Excellency Ahmad bin Aqil Al Khatib Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said:



"This year marked the historic moment of Saudi Arabia opening its doors to the world. We are welcoming more visitors and investors than ever before. To those thinking of visiting Saudi Arabia in 2020, you won't find a warmer welcome anywhere in the world."



Total unweighted More likely to visit Of ME destinations, most likely Most likely to visit multiple

Saudi Arabia[1] to visit Jeddah, Saudi destinations during vacation

Arabia[2] (always, sometimes, all

ITALY 1003 35% 17% 87%



SPAIN 1053 23% 19% 88%



CHINA 1038 22% 10% 80%



GERMANY 2112 19% 15% 62%



FRANCE 1011 19% 11% 81%



UK 2106 15% 18% 70%



USA 1198 14% 28% 69%



DETAIL: Al Ula (UNESCO heritage site opening 2020)







GERMANY 2112 19% 11% 4%



---





CHINA 1038 36% 26% 7%



---





SPAIN 1053 15% 10% 7%



---





FRANCE 1011 14% 8% 1%



---





UK 2106 4% 3% 1%



---





ITALY 1003 3% 5% 3%



---





USA 1198 8% 4% 2%



INBOUND Tourism 27 Sept to 21 December 2019 (Source: SCTH)





TOP 5 NATIONALITIES



---



China 22%



---



United Kingdom 13%



---



Malaysia 15%



---



United States 8%



---



Canada 4%



ABOUT YOUGOV



YouGov is one of the world's leading market research companies, with offices throughout Europe, the US, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. With our global online panel, suite of syndicated products, and full spectrum of custom research solutions, we offer businesses a more accurate, more actionable portrait of what the world thinks. More about YouGov » [http://research.mena.yougov.com/en/]



[1] Compared to five years ago

[2] ME destination you would most like to visit



