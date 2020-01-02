Vasco Electronics Launches Premium Translator

KRAKÓW, Poland, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasco Electronics announces the launch of the Vasco Translator. The official event will be at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, on Jan 7th.



One of the most exciting and innovative features of the new Vasco Translator is that it includes a built-in SIM Card with free, unlimited and lifetime Internet access for translations in more than 150 countries. It gives the freedom to translate 50+ languages without hunting for wifi or connecting via a phone that might incur excessive roaming charges.



The priority objective for the new Vasco Translator was: intuitiveness, speed of response, and ease of use. It facilitates communications and eliminates the language barrier, even for those who are averse to modern electronic devices with thousands of functions.



Vasco Electronics specializes in delivering translation when it matters most. The Vasco Translator is the natural successor to the company's top-selling Vasco Mini 2. While the new device has all the capabilities of the Mini 2, it includes updates and refinements in design and functionality. The built-in MultiTalk function enables you to talk to 100 people at once. Perfect for group conferences.



The device uses a best-in-class noise reduction microphone to eliminate unwanted background noises by up to 99%. The design combines the best translation engine technology on servers located strategically in Europe, Asia, and North America. It always connects to the nearest server, which significantly increases the speed of translation.



The translator was designed with style in mind and comes in many vibrant colours.



Vasco uses Ivona speech synthesizers to deliver the best pronunciation on the market, with a perfect accent for each language. The result is translations of better quality than those from free applications. This accuracy is vital since one wrongly translated word can completely change the meaning of the whole sentence.



Vasco Electronics leads the trends in technology by implementing state-of-the-art solutions in devices and software. VASCO is the largest company in the world that specializes in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge electronic translators, such as the Vasco Translator, with its launch presentation at CES.



CES is the world's gathering place for those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies held by the Consumer Technology Association each year in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES 2020 [https://www.ces.tech/] will be open to the public from Jan 7th to the 10th. You can meet Vasco Electronics representatives at booth no. 45946, Tech West - Sands Expo.



