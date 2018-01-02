Bachmann & Welser Capital Limited Announces USD 1.25 Billion in Equity Capital and Additional Commitments

EDINBURGH, Scotland, January 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Bachmann & Welser Capital Limited ("Bachmann & Welser"), a growing provider of Non-Recourse Funding, Monetization, Trade Finance, Project Finance, SBLC, BG and MTN, has today announced the successful completion of $750 million equity capital raise and additional commitments of $500 million from Middle-Eastern investors.



Edward Bachmann, Co-founder and CEO of Bachmann & Welser said, "We welcome this timely capital infusion by our investors. It is a demonstration of the confidence we enjoy from our financial partners. At Bachmann & Welser, ensuring client satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do. Our newly established operations in Scotland will employ this additional funding to drive forward our global ambitions".



Bachmann & Welser will now be strategically positioned to broaden the company's global footprint. Appointed representatives will oversee the affaires of Bachmann & Welser in selected locations.



"Basel III capital requirement regulations has made it more difficult for mainstream banks to deploy capital in Trade Finance however Bachman & Welser can see a large market opportunity, especially with commodity prices and trade flow continuing their recovery and emerging market demand exceeding Trade Finance supply by some margin".



With an experienced team made up vastly of former City of London Investment Bankers and a competent Legal Team, Bachmann & Welser expects a significant growth by the end of the financial year.



Referrals from brokers and other professional intermediaries are welcome. Only applications with a minimum value of GBP7million will be considered. Terms and conditions apply.



For More Information: Please visit http://www.bachmannwelser.com Alternatively, you can call on +44(0)131-357-0361.







