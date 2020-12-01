Official Best of SABCS® News - 2020 SABCS® Highlights Coverage

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The 43(rd) Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS(®)) is just one week away!



Register now to the Official Best of SABCS® News 2020 program to get a daily update on the most relevant advances in breast cancer.



Encore Medical Education (www.encoremeded.com [http://www.encoremeded.com/]) will publish a new edition of the Official Best of SABCS(®) News from the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS(®)) starting December 9, 2020.



Registration is now open to access the Official Best of SABCS(®) News. Registration is open to health care professionals at no fee at www.bestofsabcsnews.com [http://www.bestofsabcsnews.com/] . The first video news from the most relevant abstracts will be published starting December 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm CDT (GMT -6 hours).



The Official SABCS(®) News English website (www.bestofsabcsnews.com [http://www.bestofsabcsnews.com/]) will include daily expert video summaries with original presentation slides of the most significant clinical trials presented each day. World-renowned experts such as Drs. Kaklamani, Rugo, and Gradishar among others will present the key takeaways from the major trials from #SABCS20 including:





-- First results from PENELOPE-B

-- Final invasive disease-free survival analysis of monarchE

-- Results of the prospective multicenter RISAS trial

-- Correlative biomarker analysis of intrinsic subtypes and efficacy across

the MONALEESA Phase III studies

-- Results from KEYNOTE-355

-- Results from CONTESSA

-- Analysis of SWOG S9313 adjuvant trial

-- And many others...

Additional SABCS(®) News language versions will be accessible on https://www.bestofsabcs.com/best-of-sabcs-news/ [https://www.bestofsabcs.com/best-of-sabcs-news/]:





-- The

Official SABCS® News program

ti-infective-therapies-a-report-from-the-48th-annual-meeting-of-the-infe

ctious-diseases-society-of-america-.aspx] Official SABCS® News program

in German

-- The Official SABCS(®) News program in Japanese

About Best of SABCS® programs



The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium(®), now in its 43(rd) year, is the premier conference for basic, translational, and clinical cancer research professionals. It is well-known for presenting the latest breast cancer data from all over the world.



Best of SABCS(®) programs offer professionals the opportunity to experience and discuss the most current research and advances in the field of breast cancer with colleagues and key opinion leaders with access to the original presentations and posters.



For information on Best of SABCS(®) opportunities, please contact Encore Medical Education LLC, the exclusive agent of the SABCS(®) for the dissemination of Symposium content internationally, at sabcs@encoremeded.com [mailto:sabcs@encoremeded.com]



