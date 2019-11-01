UNISOC's IVY510 completes 5G SA and NSA laboratory testing

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, UNISOC today announced that it has completed all the testing items based on the 3GPP Rel-15 standard, SA/NSA two 5G network modes, in China's 5G R&D trial organized by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, and conducted at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).



The testing was conducted at CAICT's MTNet Lab, used a mobile test device powered by UNISOC IVY510 5G modem and Huawei's 5G NR radio System portfolio. It has passed 180 items involved in SA and NSA modes. The SA testing achieved peak downlink rates of 1.41Gbps based on N41 band, the NSA testing based on B3+N41 achieved downlink rates of 1.6Gbps.



IVY510 passed all indoor testing items is a true testament to its maturity, and UNISOC has already started field trials to pave the way for first wave 5G devices.



In the meantime, UNISOC has conducted 5G interoperability and development testings with multiple vendors, including Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE and Datang Mobile. These IODT tests mark UNISOC's solid step to 5G commercialization.



About UNISOC



